MEN'S BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Corban 73, Oregon Tech 67
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech 66, Corban 53
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Prospect Charter vs. Crosspoint Christian, late
Non-league
Mazama 59, North Bend 45
Henley 49, Marist Catholic 48
Marshfield 53, Klamath Union 47
Lakeview vs. Rogue River, late
Dayville/Monument 50, Gilchrist 32
Weed 76, Modoc 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Far West League (3A)
Lakeview 62, Rogue River 6
Crosspoint Christian 60, Prospect Charter 29
Henley 54, Marist Catholic 41
Mazama 50, Cottage Grove 15
Marshfield 53, Klamath Union 44
Modoc 49, Tulelake 17
Hoopa Valley 57, Butte Valley 28
