MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Lewis-Clark State 76, Oregon Tech 74
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 79, Oregon Tech 64
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Hidden Valley at Henley, late
Mazama at Phoenix, late
Far West League (3A)
Lakeview at St. Mary's (Medford), late
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Crosspoint Christian at Bonanza, late
Chiloquin at Lost River, late
North Lake/Paisley 48, Prospect Charter 22
Shasta Cascade (California)
Modoc at Etna, late
Evergreen (California)
Tulelake at Happy Camp, late
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 59, Hidden Valley 29
Lakeview 57, St. Mary's (Medford) 14
Bonanza 55, Crosspoint Christian 23
Prospect Charter at North Lake/Paisley, late
Tulelake 40, Happy Camp 25
JUNIOR HOCKEY
Collier Challenge Cup
Bend Rapids vs. Klamath Falls Ice Hawks, late
Rogue Valley Reign vs. Eugene Jr. Generals, late
