Matthew Ortiz scored the winning run on a fielders' choice in the bottom of the ninth inning as Oregon Tech rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Corban 4-3 Friday in the opening game of a Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball doubleheader at Steen Sports Park.
Corban won the nightcap, 15-9.
In the opener, OIT's Tyler Horner broke up a no-hit bid with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Matthew Lehrbach tied the score with a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth.
Hayden Van Acker tossed six no-hit innings in a no-decision for Corban (9-23 overall, 3-7 CCC).
In Game 2, Keenan O'Brien's leadoff homer sparked a nine-run first inning by the Warriors. O'Brien went 3 for 5 and also hit a triple.
OIT (24-12, 11-3) pulled within 9-6 before Corban scored two runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take a 14-7 lead.
The Owls' Korrey Siracusa went 2 for 4 with a double and scored three times.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
OIT 3-7, Eastern Oregon 2-1: Addison Kachnik went 3 for 4 with a double, home runs and three RBIs as the host Lady Owls completed the doubleheader sweep.
Mckenzie Staub pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts for top-ranked Oregon Tech (32-5 overall, 21-1 CCC).
In the opener, the Lady Owls rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Maggie Buckholz's double scored the tying run and pinch-runner Maddie DeVerna came home with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Puakea Milbourne.
Kacie Schmidt (16-1) earned the victory, allowing just one earned run. She struck out 10.
Gates Leatherwood homered in the opener for Eastern Oregon (20-12, 11-8).
PREP BASEBALL
Lost River 13, Tulelake 3: Nate Huffman went 2 for 3 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run to lead the visiting Raiders (1-1) to the non-league victory Wednesday.
Connor Dunlea drove in two runs for Lost River and Codey Lyman pitched two scoreless innings.
For the Honkers (0-7), Koen Brown went 3 for 3.
Illlinois Valley 14, Klamath Union 13: Jahsian Demuth doubled, drove in three runs and scored three more to lead the host Cougars (5-3) to the non-league victory Tuesday in Cave Junction.
Torrin Swain went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Pelicans (0-5). Chase Knecht, Noah Daley and PJ Safford also had two hits for KU, with Safford pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief with no walks and five strikeouts.
PREP SOFTBALL
Lakeview 10, Henley 0: The Honkers (3-2), the defending Class 2A/1A state champions, defeated the visiting Hornets (5-3) in a non-league game Thursday.