High school varsity coaches can report results to sports@heraldandnews.com
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Mazama 49, Eagle Point 49 (OT)
Lost River 62, Riddle 20
Chiloquin 65, Gilchrist 25
Weed 84, Tulelake 18
Monday
Lakeview 61, Modoc 42
Crosspoint Christian 64, Butte Valley 39
Saturday
Henley 63, Del Norte (Calif.) 37
Yamhill-Carlton 52, Lakeview 48
Lost River 48, La Pine 36
Illinois Valley 62, Crosspoint Christian 45
North Lake 53, Jordan Valley 24
Butte Valley 60, Dunsmuir 37
Modoc 65, Burney 58 (OT)
Credo 62, Tulelake 18
Friday
Grants Pass 66, Henley 39
Chiloquin 61, Mazama JV 52
Klamath Union JV 42, Crosspoint Christian 36
Lost River 55, Lakeview 31
Rimrock (Idaho) 54, North Lake 41
Credo 58, Modoc 21
Tulelake 51, Burney 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eagle Point 53, Mazama 47
Lakeview 52, Bonanza 30
Lost River 52, Riddle 10
Weed 48, Tulelake 26
Lakeview 45, Modoc 27
Butte Valley 43, Crosspoint Christian 21
Henley 63, Orland (Calif.) 35
Lakeview 55, Oakridge 27
Lost River 53, La Pine 28
Crosspoint Christian 41, Illinois Valley 25
Jordan Valley 35, North Lake 13
Weed 61, Butte Valley 34
Modoc 35, Las Plumas 34
Tulelake 60, Klamath Union 32
Mazama JV 32, Chiloquin 29
Del Norte (Calif.) 69, Henley 53
Bonanza 40, Burns 36 (OT)
Lakeview 56, Lost River 17
North Lake 40, Rimrock (Idaho) 37
Modoc 42, Redding Christian 33
Tulelake 43, Burney 27
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.