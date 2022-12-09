BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday, Dec. 9
Redmond 89, Mazama 61
Junction City 75, Klamath Union 45
Crosspoint Christian 52, Riddle 39
Yoncalla 57, Gilchrist 42
North Lake/Paisley 68, McKenzie 23
Henley at Marist Catholic, late
Nixyaawii vs. Bonanza, late
Chiloquin at Lost River, late
Thursday, Dec. 8
Open Door Christian Academy 57, Bonanza 52
Fall River 62, Modoc 44
Trinity 69, Tulelake 24
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Redmond 60, Henley 53
Butte Valley 42, Happy Camp 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Redmond 53, Mazama 36
Nixyaawii 46, Bonanza 41
Crosspoint Christian 56, Riddle 20
North Lake/Paisley 65, McKenzie 19
Damascus Christian 41, Bonanza 28
Redmond 66, Henley 58
