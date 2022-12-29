BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Junction City 57, Henley 52
Gladstone 64, Mazama 49
Klamath Union 47, Sisters 38
South Wasco County 86, North Lake/Paisley 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 51, Crook County 44
Valley Christian 58, Mazama 29
South Wasco County 48, North Lake/Paisley 44
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Mazama 39, North Marion 36
