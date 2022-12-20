High school coaches can report varsity results to sports@heraldandnews.com
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Modoc at Lost River, late
Crosspoint Christian vs. Days Creek, late
Monday, Dec. 19
Bonanza 56, Mohawk 36
North Lake/Paisley 49, Condon 40
Elkton 73, Crosspoint Christian 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 64, Caldera 38
Bonanza 46, Mohawk 27
North Lake/Paisley 45, Condon 15
Elkton 52, Crosspoint Christian 21
