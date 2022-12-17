BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday, Dec. 17
Marshfield 52, Mazama 34
Burns 58, Lakeview 52
Culver 62, Gilchrist 34
Fall River 68, Modoc 34
Portola 79, Tulelake 50
Friday, Dec. 16
Redmond 74, Mazama 53
Crane 75, Lakeview 41
Lost River 51, Toledo 16
Bonanza 69, Riddle 35
Chiloquin 57, New Hope Christian 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sutherlin 69, Henley 37
Mazama 67, Hidden Valley 26
La Pine 25, Lost River 23
Lakeview 52, Burns 32
Fall River 54, Modoc 31
Junction City 48, Mazama 39
Crane 51, Lakeview 28
Toledo 38, Lost River 36
Bonanza 38, Riddle 15
Umpqua Valley Christian 34, North Lake/Paisley 30
Butte Valley 41, Burney 10
Modoc 51, Tulelake 36
