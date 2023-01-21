Haydn Burk went undefeated in five matches at 120 pounds as the Mazama High boys wrestling team placed fourth at the Bay City Duals on Saturday at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.
Ashton Lewis (113 pounds), Treyce Horton (138) and Brenden Solus (285) all went 4-1 for the Vikings.
Mazama defeated Siuslaw 45-30 and Cottage Grove 69-12 to win its three-team pool.
The Vikings beat Sheldon 45-31 in the quarterfinals before suffering a 66-15 defeat to eventual champion La Pine in the semifinals.
The Vikings lost 44-33 to Cascade in the third-place match.
Rumble on the Rogue: Lakeview's Redden Lym reached the title match at 145 pounds before falling in the tournament Saturday at Rogue River High.
Gold Beach's Nolan Timeus pinned Lym 1:04 into their bout.
The Honkers placed eighth in the 17-team field. Steven Stogsdill took third at 120 and Riley Stubbs was fifth at 182.
Bonanza had two wrestlers place, with Agustin Cisneros finishing fifth at 126 and Brock Lacy fourth at 160.
Chiloquin's Keegan Bodine took fourth at 152.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Rumble on the Rogue: Lakeview's Quincey Ludwig and Raelynn Severson won individual titles as the Honkers placed second in the team standings at the tournament Saturday at Rogue River High.
Ludwig claimed the 130-pound crown and Severson came out on top in the 140-pound bracket as Lakeview finished with 50 points. Grants Pass took the team title with 74 points.
The Honkers' Rebecca Platzke placed second at 145, Kaydyn Kintzley was third at 170 and Riley Stubbs took fifth at 125.
Chiloquin's Kira Chambers placed third at 145.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tulelake 59, Butte Valley 41: Koen Brown scored 23 points. grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead the host Honkers (6-15, 3-3 Evergreen League) to the victory Friday.
Leo Leon added 19 points for Tulelake and Daniel Garcia added 11.
Lassen 54, Modoc 39: Chris Guasp scored 11 points and Ryan Weber added 10, but it wasn't enough for the host Braves (4-16) in the nonconference loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonanza 48, Trinity Lutheran 34: Jada Gallagher scored a game-high 15 points to lead the visiting Antlers to the victory Friday.
Julie Hess added 13 points for Bonanza (9-5, 3-0 Mountain Valley League), who moved into sole possession of first place in the Class 1A league.
