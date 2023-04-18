Henley High remained unbeaten in the Skyline Conference baseball race with a pair of dominant pitching performances Saturday against visiting Phoenix.
Beau Pyle pitched a three-hitter and struck out five in the five-inning opener, which the Hornets won 10-0.
Mark Carpenter was even better in the second game, allowing one hit in six innings and striking out 15 in a 9-0 victory.
The Hornets (6-7 overall, 3-0 Skyline) remained tied with Hidden Valley atop the Class 4A conference’s standings.
Tyler Harper was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Henley offense in the opener. Leo Aholt and Payton Price each went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in the nightcap.
Hidden Valley 11-17, Klamath Union 1-1: Jacob Carlisle pitched a two-hitter and the host Mustangs used a nine-run third inning to win the opener.
KU got its lone run on a fourth-inning RBI single from Jamar Cuellar.
In Game 2, Chase Kuhnert tossed a one-hitter for Hidden Valley (9-3, 3 Skyline).
The Pelicans (0-9, 0-3) scored their cored their lone run in the fourth as Noah Daley tallied on a wild pitch.{/div}
Lakeview 10, Lost River 1: Collin Tacchini went 2 for 3 with six RBIs, including a grand slam, and pitched six strong innings to lead the visiting Honkers (2-6 overall) to the non-league victory.
Tacchini allowed one run on three hits and struck out nine.
Bonanza 13-8, Illinois Valley 8-7: The host Antlers (5-3 overall) opened Mountain Valley League play with a pair of victories.
Lost River 11-17, North Lake 1-0: The host Raiders (3-3 overall) opened MVL play with a sweep of the Cowboys, who were playing for the first time this season.
Fall River 11, Modoc 7: Conor Boyle went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough for the host Braves (6-4, 1-3 Shasta Cascade). Teammate Trace Holdorff was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Henley 10-9, Phoenix 0-0: The host Hornets (8-3, 3-0 Skyline), second in the state’s Class 4A computer rankings, posted a pair of shutouts Saturday.
Hidden Valley 16-14, Klamath Union 1-2: The visiting Pelicans (5-6, 0-3) were no match for the conference co-leaders.
Illinois Valley 26-14, Bonanza 14-10: The host Antlers (3-6) opened MVL play with a pair of high-scoring defeats.
Modoc 12, Fall River 6: Mya Sharp went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the host Braves (8-6, 3-1 Shasta Cascade) to the victory. Teammate Aubree Knighton was 4 for 4 and scored four times.
TRACK & FIELD
Robinson Twilight Invitational: Henley’s Samantha Nyseth won the shot put with a personal-best of 36 feet, 9 inches and teammate Lanie Cox led a Klamath Basin sweep of the top three places in the girls triple jump Saturday in Roseburg.
Cox won with a season-best jump of 33-7½ to outdistance Mazama’s Mada Lee (32-8) and Klamath Union’s Katherine Brown (32-7½).
KU’s Andi Harmon posted a personal record of 5-0 to win the high jump, with teammate Hazel Squibb (4-10) placing third. The Pelicans’ Isabela Coffman took third in the 1,500 meters in a PR of 5 minutes, 10.78 seconds.
Mazama’s Sydney Baker was second in the 300 hurdles in 48.14.
In the boys meet, Henley’s Christopher Janney was third in the 400 in a PR of 52.52. Janney also ran the first leg on the Hornets’ 4x400 relay, which placed second. Teammate Juan Manzo was second in the shot put with a PR of 45-4.
LaPine Invitational: North Lake’s Julie Roth won the long jump (15-9) and triple jump (32-5) and was second in the 100 hurdles (PR of 18.44), helping the Cowboys to a third-place finish at the meet Saturday.
Teammate Hannah Roth won the high jump with a mark of 4-10 and was second in the javelin with a PR of 93-5.
Bonanza freshman Maggie Ackley won the 100 (13.93), took second in the 200 (PR of 29.22) and ran the anchor leg on the Antlers’ 4x100 relay that placed third. Teammate Josie Cole was second in 400 (1:08.64) and ran first leg on the second-place 4x400 relay.
Lost River’s Jazmin Cobian won the girls shot put (PR of 33-0), took second in the discus (91-9) and third in the javelin (89-9). Gilchrist’s Jazzmen Cline placed second to Cobian in the shot put with a PR of 28-2.
Paisley’s Anna Robinson took second to Julie Roth in the triple jump (PR of 24-2) and Bonanza’s Mary Schooler was third (22-3).
In the boys meet, North Lake’s Noah Roth won the 300 hurdles (45.65) and took second in the 110 hurdles (17.39). Luke Roth was third in the triple jump (PR of 36-6¾).
Crosspoint Christian’s Luke DeVault won the 3,000 in a PR of 9:41.01.
Lost River’s Jonathan Flores was second in the long jump (18-3½) and ran on the Raiders’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which both placed second. Teammate Hayden Duren won the javelin with a PR of 138-10, with Gilchrist’s Elijah Archer placing third (PR of 117-11).
Chiloquin’s O’Riley Lewis was second in the shot put with a PR of 39-1.