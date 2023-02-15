The Bonanza High boys and girls basketball teams came away with victories Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 1A Mountain Valley League playoffs.
The Bonanza boys edged visiting Lost River 51-48 as W.D. Kness scored a game-high 18 points.
Allen Hill added 11 points and Austin Sieminski tallied 10 for the Antlers (15-7 overall), who are next scheduled to play Rogue Valley Adventist Academy at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran in Bend.
Adrian Mojica scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter as Bonanza rallied from a 42-39 deficit.
Tate Freeman scored 12 points for the Raiders and Connor Dunlea added 10.
Lost River (21-3) is set to play host Trinity Lutheran at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
RVVA, Bonanza and Lost River finished in a three-way tie for the league's regular-season title, all with 8-1 records. The Antlers' bid to win the title outright was thwarted by a 68-58 loss at RRVA last Thursday.
In Tuesday's other MVL boys playoff game, Trinity Lutheran defeated North Lake/Paisley 50-34.
GIRLS
Bonanza defeated visiting North Lake/Paisley 46-34 as Julie Hess scored a game-high 19 points and Jada Gallagher added 10.
Hess made five 3-pointers and teammate Kshalee Thomas added three. Hess made three of hers in a 12-point first quarter as the Antlers took a 16-7 lead. Bonanza (15-7) is next scheduled to face RRVA at 4 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran.
Emily Murphy and Hannah Roth each scored 14 points for North Lake/Paisley (11-6), which is set to play host Trinity Lutheran at noon Thursday.
In the other girls MVL playoff game Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran defeated visiting Chiloquin 43-28.