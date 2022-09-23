Crosspoint Christian's Chase Bacus finds some running room during a non-conference game at Chiloquin on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also made a 28-yard TD catch to lead the Warriors to a 50-22 victory in the Class 1A 8-man game.
Chase Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also scored on a 28-yard reception to lead Crosspoint Christian to a 50-22 non-conference victory against host Chiloquin on Thursday night.
Teammate Kody Sparks was 5-of-10 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (1-2 overall), who built a 30-0 halftime lead.
For Chiloquin (1-1), Orville Schroeder completed 7 of 24 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted three times, twice by Keaton Kensler.
BOYS SOCCER
Henley 6, Hidden Valley 0: Miles Morton, Logan Parker and Lello Sguera each had a goal an an assist as the host Hornets, ranked third in the state Class 4A coaches' poll, routed the No. 4 Mustangs in the Skyline Conference opener for both teams.
Jacob Gonzales, Brian Leon and Jeshua Ruelas also scored for the Hornets (7-0), who have outscored their opposition 31-2 this season.
“We are always talking about playing for your teammates and team first," Henley coach Lupe Gonzales said. "Our defense is very disciplined, our midfield is the heart of our team, and our forwards always apply so much pressure. Each player is important and needed to contribute to our success.”
Tulelake 5, Trinity 0: Jadan Navarro had three goals and an assist to lead the visiting Honkers (13-3 overall, 4-1 Shasta Cascade) to the victory.
Teammates Anthony Loza and Anthony Alcala each added a goal and an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Henley 3, Eagle Point 1: Kenzie Carpenter had 14 kills as the host Hornets (7-2 overall) won the non-conference match 28-26, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23.
Kendal Hadwick added 10 kills and Lily Cline had 35 assists.