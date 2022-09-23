Chase Bacus

Crosspoint Christian's Chase Bacus finds some running room during a non-conference game at Chiloquin on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also made a 28-yard TD catch to lead the Warriors to a 50-22 victory in the Class 1A 8-man game.

 Stacey Holmes/Special to the Herald & News

Chase Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also scored on a 28-yard reception to lead Crosspoint Christian to a 50-22 non-conference victory against host Chiloquin on Thursday night.

Teammate Kody Sparks was 5-of-10 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (1-2 overall), who built a 30-0 halftime lead.

