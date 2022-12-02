Editor's Note

Qwas Thomas scored 20 points as Bonanza High, ranked No. 7 in the Class 1A state preseason boys basketball coaches' poll, opened its season with a 65-37 victory at Chiloquin.

William Kness added 15 points and Victor Gonzalez scored 12 for the Antlers, who outscored the hosts 24-7 in the second quarter to take a 42-17 halftime lead.


