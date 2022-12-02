Coaches can report results to sports@heraldandnews.com.
Qwas Thomas scored 20 points as Bonanza High, ranked No. 7 in the Class 1A state preseason boys basketball coaches' poll, opened its season with a 65-37 victory at Chiloquin.
William Kness added 15 points and Victor Gonzalez scored 12 for the Antlers, who outscored the hosts 24-7 in the second quarter to take a 42-17 halftime lead.
Micah Hescock led the Panthers with 13 points and Ayden Miller scored 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonanza 55, Chiloquin 40: Khalani Hayes scored 19 points and Julie Hess added 17 to lead the visiting Antlers to the victory in their season opener.
Bonanza trailed 34-33 entering the fourth quarter before Hess made three 3-pointer to help the Antlers rally.
Cece Weiser led Chiloquin with 14 points and Elaine Gilcrist scored 11.
