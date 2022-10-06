Lost River didn’t look for an easy non-conference schedule.
The Raiders faced three teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in the Class 1A (8-man) coaches’ poll, plus Heppner, which is No. 6 in Class 2A.
No. 2 Lost River (4-1 overall) will face another test when its plays at No. 10 Camas Valley (2-2) on Friday night. The teams are in a three-way tie with Crosspoint Christian atop the Special District 1 — South standings.
Lost River’s lone loss was 46-32 at St. Paul, which vaulted over the Raiders and into the top ranking after that Sept. 17 game.
“Camas is very tough, we have traveled there before and know they play tough,” Raiders coach Dennis Dunlea said. “We will take this as we always do, one game at a time.”
POWER POINTS
Mazama, Henley and defending state champion Marshfield, ranked first, third and eighth, respectively, in the state Class 4A coaches’ poll, are tied atop the new Big Sky Conference with 2-0 records.
Henley will play host to Klamath Union on Friday, while Marshfield is at Ashland and Mazama celebrates homecoming when it plays host to Hidden Valley.
LOFTY STATISTICS
It’s hard to imagine anyone with better statistics than North Lake’s Blake Herinckx last week. He rushed for 350 yards and six touchdowns as the Cowboys defeated Gilchrist 48-34.
But those weren’t even the best numbers in the Class 1A 6-man ranks.
Prairie City/Burnt River’s Cole Teel rushed for 407 yards and scored seven times in a 62-0 victory against visiting Huntington.