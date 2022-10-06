Lost River coach Dennis Dunlea addresses team after win at Bonanza

Lost River coach Dennis Dunlea addresses his team after a 51-0 victory at Bonanza on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News

Lost River didn’t look for an easy non-conference schedule.

The Raiders faced three teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in the Class 1A (8-man) coaches’ poll, plus Heppner, which is No. 6 in Class 2A.

