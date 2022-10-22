Henley and Mazama line up during the South Side Series on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Top-ranked Mazama defeated No. 3 Henley 44-36 on a last-minute touchdown.
WEEK 8 SCOREBOARD
Class 4A
Mazama 44, Henley 36
Philomath 35, Klamath Union 6
Class 3A
Lakeview 37, Phoenix 6
Class 1A (8-man)
Lost River 66, Crosspoint Christian 6
Camas Valley 54, Bonanza 42
Chiloquin 36, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 12
Class 1A (6-man)
Elkton 48, North Lake 0
Gilchrist at Crow, canceled
California
Tulelake 40, Hayfork 0
Burney 46, Butte Valley 7
Etna 14, Modoc 12
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.