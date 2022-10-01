WEEK 5 RESULTS
CLASS 4A
Henley 42, Hidden Valley 14
North Bend 52, Klamath Union 6
Mazama 2, Ashland 0 (forfeit)
CLASS 3A
Lakeview 38, Douglas 12
CLASS 1A (8-man)
Lost River 51, Bonanza 0
Camas Valley 58, Chiloquin 12
Prospect Charter/Butte Falls at Crosspoint Christian, late Saturday
CLASS 1A (6-man)
North Lake 48, Gilchrist 34
CALIFORNIA
Tulelake 14, Chester 6
Hayford 66, Butte Valley 20
Maxwell 20, Modoc 7
