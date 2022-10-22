Lost River tackle

Lost River's Juan Carlos Navarro brings down Crosspoint Christian quarterback Kody Sparks during a Mountain Valley League game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Lost River wrapped up the Mountain Valley League title with a week remaining, defeating visiting Crosspoint Christian 66-6 Friday night.

Connor Dunlea completed 7 of 10 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on a 29-yard run for the Raiders (7-1 overall, 4-0 MVL), who are ranked second in the state in the Class 1A 8-man coaches' poll.

