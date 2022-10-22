Lost River wrapped up the Mountain Valley League title with a week remaining, defeating visiting Crosspoint Christian 66-6 Friday night.
Connor Dunlea completed 7 of 10 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on a 29-yard run for the Raiders (7-1 overall, 4-0 MVL), who are ranked second in the state in the Class 1A 8-man coaches' poll.
The Raiders have a one-game lead on Camas Valley, but beat the host Hornets 54-0 on Oct. 7 to earn the tiebreaker between the teams.
Emmett O'Brien rushed six times for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Lost River, which took a 32-0 first-quarter lead and extended that to 53-6 by halftime. Isaac Hernandez had three catches for 87 yards and two TDs and Grady Dunlea also caught a touchdown pass. Kyle Diaz, Codey Lyman and Kayden Hartman added rushing TDs for the Raiders.
Kody Sparks was 11-of-28 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown for Crosspoint Christian (3-4, 3-2), throwing a 3-yard scoring strike to Keaton Kensler.
Chiloquin 36, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 12: The visiting Panthers (2-4, 1-4 MVL) earned their first league victory of the season by beating the Cougars (0-8, 0-4).
CLASS 4A
Philomath 35, Klamath Union 6: David Griffith rushed for two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder on the game's first play from scrimmage, as the host Warriors (2-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with the non-conference victory against the Pelicans (2-6).
Philomath's Warwick Bushnell caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Muir and returned an interception 60 yards for a score, both in the second quarter, to give the Warriors a 35-0 halftime lead.
Klamath Union's lone touchdown came on a 33-yard pass from Wayce Saluskin to Tony Ortiz in the third quarter.
CLASS 3A
Lakeview 37, Phoenix 6: Brandon Markus rushed for 171 and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the Honkers (4-4, 4-4 Far West League) took a 21-0 halftime lead against the Pirates (0-8, 0-8) on their way to the road victory.
Benny Alves completed 8 of 21 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, a 12-yarder to Brayson Granger. Redden Lym scored a rushing TD.
The Honkers held Phoenix to 137 yards of total offense and minus-6 yards rushing.
Lakeview's Adrian Stubbs, who entered the week third in the state in tackles, had three assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and forced a fumble.
CALIFORNIA
Tulelake 40, Hayfork 0: The host Honkers (4-4, 2-2 California Division I 8-man) evened their record with the victory.
Burney 46, Butte Valley 7: Carson Crook completed 7 of 9 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Raiders (8-1, 4-0 California Division I 8-man) to the victory.
The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-4) fell behind 32-0 by the half.
Etna 14, Modoc 12: Ryan Weber completed 5 of 8 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough for the visiting Braves (3-5, 2-4 Cascade Valley).
Modoc's Jake Hallmark rushed 15 times for 83 yards.