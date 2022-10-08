Benny Alves threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Denver Johnson as time expired for Lakeview High, which scored twice in the final 1:26 to defeat visiting Coquille 33-28 Saturday afternoon in a Class 3A Far West League game.
"It was a barn burner in Lakeview," Honkers coach Ryan Moss said.
The Honkers (3-3 overall) scored on a hook-and-lateral play from quarterback Alves to receiver Brayson Granger to running back Brandon Markus to pull within 28-27. They went for a two-point conversion but the attempt failed.
All that was left for the Honkers was to attempt an onside kick. They fell on kicker Miles Maxwell's attempt to gain possession.
With 18 seconds left, Alves completed a 35-yard pass to Granger, who got out of bounds to stop the clock and set up the final play that stunned the Red Devils (4-2).
Alves completed 19 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns, with Granger making six receptions for 131 yards and Johnson adding four catches for 62 yards and two TDs. Markus added 94 yards rushing on 21 carries.
CLASS 4A
Mazama 47, Hidden Valley 0: Tyson Van Gastel threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Vikings, ranked No. 1 in the state Class 4A coaches' poll. rolled to a homecoming victory Friday night.
Trevor Anderson rushed for 131 and two scores on just seven carries and returned an interception for a touchdown for Mazama (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Brody Hubble made two TD receptions.
Anderson and Brendon Monteith led the Vikings' defense with 4½ tackles apiece, with three of Anderson's causing Hidden Valley (2-4, 1-3) to lose yards.
Anderson accounted for all 21 of Mazama's first-quarter points. He scored on runs of 35 and 7 yards before the pick-six with 34 seconds left in the quarter.
Van Gastel threw TD passes of 18 and 44 yards to give the Vikings a 35-0 halftime lead.
Van Gastel scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter and Seth McLane capped the victory with a 23-yard TD run in the fourth.
Class 1A (8-man)
Crosspoint Christian 68, Chiloquin 28: Lucas Heryford rushed 12 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors past the visiting Panthers.
Kody Sparks completed 10 of 13 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns – to Keaton Kensler and Tucker Moore – for Crosspoint Christian (3-2 overall, 2-0 Special District 1 South). Teammate Chase Bacus also rushed for two TDs.
Jayden Holmes made 11 tackles for the Warriors, including five solo stops, and Kensler had two of Crosspoint Christian's four interceptions. Moore returned an interception for a touchdown.
For Chiloquin (1-3, 0-2), Orville Schroeder completed 10 of 34 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ayden Miller.
Jaden Jackson rushed 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and Miller added five receptions for 164 yards, including a 69-yarder.
Schroeder led the Panthers' defense with nine tackles, seven of which were solo stops.
Lost River 54, Camas Valley 0: Connor Dunlea accounted for five touchdowns to lead the visiting Raiders No. 2 in the state Class 1A coaches' poll, to the victory against the No. 10 Hornets (2-3, 1-1 Special District 1 South).
Dunlea rushed eight times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 112 yards and two scores on 7-of-13 passing and caught two passes for 65 yards and another TD.
Grady Dunlea made five receptions for 124 yards and three TDs for the Raiders.
The Raiders amassed 505 yards of total offense while limiting Camas Valley to 52.