It took the Henley High football team a quarter and a half to get over its first loss of the season.
Trailing by 10 midway through the second quarter against visiting North Bend, the Hornets reeled off 49 consecutive points in a 56-24 Big Sky Conference victory Friday night.
Logan Whitlock rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries as the Hornets (8-1 overall, 5-1 conference) wrapped up the regular season. It came a week after a 44-36 defeat to top-ranked Mazama, their South Side Series rival.
Henley received the No. 4 seed into the Class 4A state playoffs and will play host to Crook County next Friday.
The Hornets' Shaw Stork completed 4 of 6 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and also rushed eight times for 90 yards and a TD. Luke Bennett made three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt 45 yards for a score.
Stork thew a 54-yard scoring strike to Bennett with 7:06 left in the second quarter to pull the Hornets within 17-14 and Whitlock's 7-yard TD run with 4:39 left in the first half gave them the advantage at the intermission.
Whitlock led the Hornets' defense with eight tackles, including seven solo stops.
Ashland 39, Klamath Union 36: Jojo Harrower threw three touchdown passes and the host Grizzlies (2-7, 1-5) prevailed following a wild fourth quarter.
Wayce Saluskin completed 25 of 35 passes for 381 yards and a touchdown for the Pelicans (2-7, 1-5). Tony Ortiz had 11 catches for 208 yards and Liam Garrett scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 5-yarder with 1:52 remaining, but the Grizzlies were able to run out the clock.
Both teams scored 22 fourth-quarter points.
Saluskin threw a 4-yard TD pass to Ryan Glidden with 11:34 remaining to give the Pelicans a 21-17 lead. After a Harrower fumble, Garrett scored on a 4-yard run to make it 28-17.
Harrower threw two TD passes, the latter a 90-yarder to Gavin White, to give Ashland the lead and Noah Shrader recovered a fumble and returned it 23 yards for another score.
CLASS 3A
Lakeview 42, Sutherlin 14: The Honkers (5-4) won on the road to clinch a state playoff berth.
Lakeview received the 16th and last seed to the playoffs and will travel to No. 1 Kennedy on Friday.
CLASS 1A (8-MAN)
Lost River 55, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 6: Connor Dunlea completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards and three touchdowns, two to Grady Dunlea, and returned an interception 35 yards for a score as the No. 2 Raiders (8-1, 5-0 Mountain Valley League) wrapped up the regular season with a victory on the road against the Cougars (0-9, 0-5).
Noah O'Neill led Lost River with 40 yards on six carries.
Bonanza 64, Chiloquin 6: Allen Hill threw five touchdown passes to Austin Sieminski and Andres Mojica rushed for 170 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries as the visiting Antlers won Thursday night's game.
Hill completed 11 of 13 passes for 240 yards as Bonanza (5-4 overall, 3-2 MVL) won for the third time in its final four regular-season games. Sieminski had eight receptions for 180 yards.
The host Panthers (2-5, 1-4) dropped five of their final six games.