Shaw Stork completed 11 of 13 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead Henley High to a 42-14 Big Sky Conference victory against host Hidden Valley on Friday night in Grants Pass.
Logan Whitlock added 146 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Hornets (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky), who are ranked No. 3 in the state Class 4A coaches' poll. Henley remained tied with top-ranked Mazama and defending state champion Marshfield atop the new conference.
Henley's Luke Bennett had a team-high five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Owen Cheyne had four catches for 66 yards and two scores and Chris Janney made two receptions for 59 yards and a TD as Stork spread the ball around.
Stork threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Bennett midway through the first quarter to open the scoring.
After Hidden Valley (2-3, 1-2) tied the score early in the second, Whitlock scored on a 3-yard run to put the Hornets ahead for good. Stork threw a 12-yard TD pass to Cheyne with 1:03 left in the half to give Henley a 21-7 lead.
The Hornets pulled away with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Stork threw scoring passes of 23 yards to Janney and 13 yards to Cheyne before Whitlock capped the quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run.
Mark Carpenter led Henley with 5½ tackles, including five solo stops. The Hornets limited to Mustangs to 215 yards of total offense.
North Bend 52, Klamath Union 6: No details were reported as the Pelicans (2-3, 1-2 Big Sky) lost on the road.
CLASS 3A
Lakeview 38, Douglas 12: Brandon Markus rushed 21 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Honkers (2-3, 2-3) to the Special District 3 victory in Winston.
Markus also had five receptions for 58 yards.
Nikko Maita helped clinch the victory by returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
CLASS 1A (8-man)
Camas Valley 58, Chiloquin 12: Riley Wolfe passed for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Kenny Wilson threw for 128 yards and four scores as the 10th-ranked Hornets (2-2) used a two-quarterback system to win their Class 1A Special District 1 South opener on the road.
Chiloquin (1-2) fell behind 44-6 at the half. The Panthers' touchdowns came on 5- and 42-yard touchdown passes from Orville Schroeder to Aiden Miller.
CLASS 1A (6-man)
North Lake 48, Gilchrist 34: Blake Herinckx rushed 24 times for 350 yards and six touchdowns as the visiting Cowboys rallied from an early 14-point deficit to win two games in a row for the first time since 2015.
Trevor Williams added 109 yards on 30 attempts for North Lake (2-2. 2-1 Special District 2 - South), which pulled away from the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-4) after the score was tied heading into the fourth quarter.
One of Herinckx's touchdowns came on a 90-yard run.
Carter Golson led the Cowboys' defense with six solo tackles and a pass deflection. Justin McAulay and Logen Grassman added five tackles apiece.
North Lake's Jack Roscoe intercepted two passes, returning one 102 yards for a score.
CALIFORNIA
Maxwell 20, Modoc 7: The visiting Braves (3-2, 2-1 Cascade Valley) were unable to rally from a 14-7 halftime deficit as they had a three-game winning streak snapped and suffered their first league loss of the season.
Tulelake 14, Chester 6: Gio Loza rushed 17 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including the tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter, to lead the host Honkers (3-2) to the victory in their Division I 8-man league opener.
Tulelake's Erik Salazar was in on a team-high 17 tackles, including five solo. Anthony Loza was credited with seven solo tackles and 11 overall.
Hayfork 66, Butte Valley 20: The visiting Bulldogs (1-4) trailed just 22-20 at the half before allowing 44 unanswered points after the intermission in their Division I 8-man league opener.