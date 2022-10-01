Henley's Luke Bennett after catch

Henley's Luke Bennett heads downfield after making one of his team-high five receptions in a 42-14 Big Sky Conference victory against host Hidden Valley on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Holly Stork/Special to the Herald & News

Shaw Stork completed 11 of 13 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead Henley High to a 42-14 Big Sky Conference victory against host Hidden Valley on Friday night in Grants Pass.

Logan Whitlock added 146 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Hornets (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky), who are ranked No. 3 in the state Class 4A coaches' poll. Henley remained tied with top-ranked Mazama and defending state champion Marshfield atop the new conference.

