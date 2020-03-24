NFL teams have been busy agreeing to terms with free agents and arranging trades.
Here are the key moves made for each team which were cut from Sunday’s Herald and News sports section:
AFC
PITTSBURGH
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Franchised LB Bud Dupree, 2015 first-round draft pick while seeking long-term deal by July 15. Addition of FB Derek Watt helped blunt departure of special teams ace and LB Tyler Matakevich.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Offensive line after longtime LG Ramon Foster retired and versatile backup B.J. Finney signed with Seattle. Depth is unproven with Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor. Some help at linebacker is also necessary after cutting Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo.
TENNESSEE
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Outside pass rush got much-needed boost adding DE Vic Beasley Jr. He led NFL with 15½ sacks in 2016 and would’ve ranked second on Titans with eight sacks last season. Kept QB Ryan Tannehill, used franchise tag on NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry and re-signed OT Dennis Kelly.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Trading away five-time Pro Bowl DT Jurrell Casey means defensive front still needs help. CB Logan Ryan also must be replaced if not re-signed.
NFC
MINNESOTA
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Hard to find anywhere so far. Vikings got four years younger and a bit cheaper with addition of NT Michael Pierce, but predecessor Linval Joseph was two-time Pro Bowler still playing at effective level before he was released.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Vikings moved on from their top three cornerbacks, making that highest priority. Trade of Stefon Diggs leaves talent gap at wide receiver, and guard spots are up for grabs.
NEW ORLEANS
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Leadership in secondary with return of 2009 first-round draft choice Malcolm Jenkins, who spent past six seasons with Philadelphia and has won two Super Bowls.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Saints have to find replacement for starting CB Eli Apple, who left for Las Vegas. New Orleans also had trouble finding consistency from receivers other than Michael Thomas, could add some.
NEW YORK GIANTS
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Embattled GM Dave Gettleman went long way in fixing bad defense. He franchised DT Leonard Williams, signed CB James Bradberry and LBs Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, who is more a pass rusher.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: New coach Joe Judge still needs offensive tackle and wide receiver, especially with Sterling Shepard coming off two concussions in 2019. Draft is strong at both positions.
PHILADELPHIA
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Bolstered already strong interior defensive line by signing nose tackle Javon Hargrave and improved secondary by acquiring CB Darius Slay from Detroit.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Still lack No. 1 wide receiver and experienced linebackers. O-line might need addressing as well.
SAN FRANCISCO
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: San Francisco made no notable additions but locked up key defensive starters Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward before they hit open market.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: With Emmanuel Sanders still a free agent, Niners need No. 1 receiver to team with Deebo Samuel. If unable to bring back Sanders, they have second first-round pick to target that need after trading star DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for No. 13 overall pick.
SEATTLE
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Seattle gave itself options, especially on offensive line. Additions of B.J. Finney, Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi provide depth for line that will have some changes from last year.
Also kept DT Jarran Reed and brought back pass rusher Bruce Irvin.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Irvin was good start in addressing pass rush. But Irvin must be paired with another contributor. So lingering unknown of Jadeveon Clowney’s destination is so important for Seattle.
If Seahawks persuade Clowney to return, pairing with Irvin is huge boost. If Clowney goes elsewhere, Seattle will need to find other options.
TAMPA BAY
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Easy — six-time Super Bowl champion QB Tom Brady after using franchise tag on NFL sacks leader LB Shaquil Barrett. Re-signing LB Jason Pierre-Paul to keep improved pass rush intact.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Could use right tackle to shore up offensive line to protect Brady. Running back is area to address, possibly in draft.
WASHINGTON
WHERE TEAM IMPROVED IN FREE AGENCY: Defense is getting major upgrades with CB Kendall Fuller, S Sean Davis and LBs Thomas Davis and Kevin Pierre-Louis. New coach Ron Rivera also filled holes on offense with TE Logan Thomas, third-down back J.D. McKissic and guard Wes Schweitzer.
WHERE TEAM NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Still major need at tight end and for another playmaker on defense. Washington will probably address those in draft. Owner Dan Snyder is letting Rivera do his thing, which is unusual restraint, but another quarterback is probably coming — maybe even Cam Newton.