Equestrian Kevin Freeman prepares for 1972 Olympics.

 Joel Davis/The Oregonian

Kevin J. Freeman, a three-time Olympic medalist in equestrian and a member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, died March 10 at age 81.

Freeman was a member of the United States equestrian team at three Olympic Games, winning silver medals in team competitions at the Tokyo Games in 1964, Mexico City in 1968 and Munich in 1972.


