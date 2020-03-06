HOUSTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled over the Houston Rockets 120-105 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.
The Rockets were done in by their shooting woes in a game that was billed as a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference, but was a rout almost from the start. Houston had a chance to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Clippers, but the loss left the teams tied 2-2.
Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was asked about Houston’s small-ball lineup, where they play without a true center.
“What they do is smart for what they do, it really is, but we couldn’t get caught in trying to play that way and I thought we didn’t,” he said. “We stayed calm, moved the ball, found the open guy and our bigs were big.”
Houston made just 7 of 42 3-pointers to drop its second straight game in embarrassing fashion after losing to the lowly New York Knicks on Monday night. The Rockets ended their streak of 18 straight games with 10 or more 3-pointers dating to Jan. 20.
Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 29 points and 15 rebounds. James Harden was 4 of 17 and missed all eight 3-pointers he attempted, to finish with 16 points. The two stars and most of the other starters on both teams didn’t play for much of the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
“We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do on both ends of the floor,” Harden said. “They made some tough shots. Defensively, we weren’t in our spots and we didn’t do what the game plan was.”
The Clippers built a 67-44 lead by halftime after a first half where the Rockets made just 2 of 22 3-point attempts. Ivica Zubac added 17 points and 12 assists for Los Angeles and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
“We positioned ourselves in the right place so even when we got deep, we either had Trez (Harrell) or Zu (Zubac) back there when they swung it out,” Rivers said. “When you do that and make guys take contested threes it’s a little harder.”
Houston’s shooting woes didn’t end after the break and the Rockets missed 11 of 12 3-pointers in the third quarter, including a couple of air balls. But the Rockets didn’t just struggle from long-range as they also missed several layups in the quarter to leave Los Angeles up 90-65 entering the fourth.
“It’s a great learning experience for us on both ends of the (floor),” Harden said. “We’ve got 21 games left to prepare ourselves for the bigger picture. So we watch film tomorrow and get better and be ready to go for the next game.”
Philadelphia 125, Sacramento 108
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tobias Harris had 28 points and 14 rebounds and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 125-108 on Thursday night for their first road win in more than a month.
Shake Milton scored 20 points and Al Horford had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who also won in Sacramento for the first time since 2015. Alec Burks added 17 points and Raul Neto had 16.
De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 22.
Philadelphia ended its nine-game road losing streak while continuing to play without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid sat out a fourth straight game because of a left shoulder sprain, while Simmons missed his sixth straight with a nerve impingement in his back.
The Sixers, who were also without Josh Richardson, never trailed and took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Philadelphia still had to sweat it out after Hield and Harrison Barnes made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Kings within 112-106 with five minutes remaining.
Harris ended Sacramento’s run with a short jumper and Horford followed with a dunk and two free throws. Philadelphia closed the game with a 13-2 run.
Harris nearly had a double-double by halftime, and his 19 points before the break were one more than he had total two nights earlier in a loss to the Lakers.
Sacramento coach Luke Walton changed things up in the third and went to a small lineup that helped the Kings get within 84-78.