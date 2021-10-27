Both Klamath Union cross country teams are bound for the state championships after both squads won their respective meets at the Skyline Conference Championships on Wednesday.
In the girls’ race, six Pelicans finished before any other team could land their third runner on a 5k course which looped about the Steen Sports Park. On the boys’ side, KU managed to fit the teams’ top five runners inside the top-15 finishers.
Early in the season, Rob Coffman, KU’s head coach, said many of those on the outside looking at their roster might’ve expected the girls to be in contention for the conference title while the boys were “rebuilding” after graduating a talented crop of seniors during a pandemic-afflicted 2020.
“The boys, we could’ve been anywhere, I thought second to third,” Coffman said. “And then to win was just incredible.”
The goal of a cross country team is to score as few points as possible. The race winner scores one point, second scores two points and so on. Having runners who finish closer to first keeps a team score down.
“Packing” runners together — meaning having your runners finish close together, in near successive order — will naturally inflate the scores of your opponents’ runners who finish behind your runners. For the KU boys “the pack was crazy,” Coffman said.
“People think cross country is an individual sport,” Coffman said. “And it’s not. It’s about teamwork. It’s about working together. And basically, our pack won the boys competition as a team.”
Carter Harmon, a KU sophomore, placed fourth with an 18:01 5K time — the fastest of anyone from the Basin. Two more Pelicans, Gideon Blake and Connor Olsen, placed seventh and eighth. Connor Carlson placed 11th and by the time Isaac Barnes, KU’s fifth runner, placed 15th, soon-to-be second-place Hidden Valley had only finished three runners. Hidden Valley’s boys’ are also destined for the state meet.
The girls’ race was no different. Runners from Phoenix High School claimed the first and third spots, but a big pack of Pelicans pushed the Pirates into second place. Phoenix too will get to send their girls to state.
Aubrey Syrnyk, a KU sophomore, finished second with a 21:08 time. Isabela Coffman placed fourth, Grace Keyser sixth and less than a minute later a pack of three Pelicans sealed the Klamath Union win. Hallie Williams, Hayleigh Dukes and Katherine Rodriguez finished 9th-11th.
“I coach a lot of running as packs,” Coffman said. “Obviously somebody might break off. But if you want kids to run faster, they have to commit to each other. And I think the boys and the girls teams both really committed to each other, this year, and especially today.”
Other Klamath County runners certainly deserve mention as well. Henley senior Melody Martino placed eighth in the girls’ race with a 23:28 time. Mazama’s Abi Catterall, a sophomore, was about 20 seconds behind with a 15th place.
Mazama junior Bryce Worrell’s 19:05 time was good for ninth, while Henley’s Michael Balzotti and Luke Devault finished 12th and 13th and just a second apart.
Coffman said he’s looking forward to how his team will perform at the state meet at Eugene’s Lane Community College on Nov. 6. The state course is “fast,” Coffman said. It features less hills, is at a lower altitude and is packed with Oregon’s top runners.
“If the girls go out there and run the way they can, they’re gonna be right in the mix,” Coffman said. “The boys can. But more than anything for the boys what I want is, I want them to get experience because that whole group is coming back.”
Girls’ team results
Klamath Union, 31 points Phoenix, 44 Hidden Valley, 67 Henley, 80
Boys’ team results
Klamath Union, 40 Hidden Valley, 54 Phoenix, 58 Henley, 77 Mazama, 130
Girls’ top-five
1. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 20:55.81; 2. Aubrey Syrnyk, Klamath Union, 21:08.04; 3. Sophia Stubblefield, Phoenix, 21:31.43; 4. Isabela Coffman, Klamath Union, 21:36.07; 5. Natalie Sandeen, Hidden Valley, 22:23.33.
Boys’ top-five
1. Elwood Hosking, Phoenix, 17:11.84; 2. Grant Bohannon, Hidden Valley, 17:22.50; 3. Justin Ball, North Valley, 17:44.11; 4. Carter Harmon, Klamath Union, 18:01.14; 5. Kyle Staten, Hidden Valley, 18:04.40.