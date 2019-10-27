Rest at ease, Joe Hardy.
Washington, seriously, Washington is playing in the World Series.
Whatever Lola wanted, let her now find it on her own. It might be a different league, but Joe, those “Damn Yankees” are not in the World Series.
Now they’re just on the stage.
Damn Yankees, the Fosse musical that first hit Broadway in the ‘50s, saw Joe Boyd lamenting the long-suffering woes of Washington Senators fans until he is offered the chance to help his woebegone baseball team — at a price.
His soul.
He can become Joe Hardy, a long-ball hitter for the Senators as they chase the Yankees in a stage play which later was turned into a film. It was baseball in the 1950s, when New York dominated more than just the American League. It was Major League Baseball, as well.
With that in mind, it’s understandable that Boyd would take the offer, even considering it demands in return: he has to leave his wife.
His business sense makes him insist on an escape clause — if he plays in Washington’s final game of the season, Sept. 27, he will remain Joe Hardy forever. If not, he has time the night before to walk away from the deal and return to his normal life.
The hapless Senators play. Their theme song is “You Gotta Have Heart.”
Then, the team discovers Joe Hardy.
The devil, in this case Mr. Applegate, needs Lola to lure Hardy to make sure he loses his bet as the slugger’s efforts help Washington climb in the standings.
The stage play, which won seven Tony awards, has continuous twists, turns, plots and baseball.
It all comes down to the final game.
The team searches for its new star.
The fans are frantic, literally fanatic.
Perjury even enters the action. During a lawsuit aimed at keeping Joe Hardy from returning to his old self, Applegate, the devil himself, refuses to take the stand. He cannot agree to taking the oath due to its provision against lying.
As the bewitching hour looms, Hardy is at bat. Just as it appears he is to lose his bet with Applegate, requesting he be let go, the deal is broken. Joe Boyd returns to his wife, but is able to hit a home run and the Senators win the pennant.
Applegate tries, but fails, to ensure a World Series win, but love wins out as Joe and his wife, Meg, head home.
The Broadway stage play ran for 1,019 performances in its original 1955 production.
It has been recast several times, in many places, and remains one of baseball’s most iconic plays and/or movies.
Now Joe Hardy can rest at ease since those “Damn Yankees” failed to get past Houston to represent the American League in the World Series. As the Nationals, Washington entered the Series an underdog, which only makes Joe Hardy’s dream more appealing.
Washington, which has not won a World Series since 1924 (when the Senators beat the New York Giants) with pitcher Walter Johnson, no longer is “First in War, First in Peace and Last in the American League.”
Or even the National League.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.