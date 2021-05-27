Intramural wrestling meet at KU

Klamath Union High School hosted Hidden Valley High School, Rogue River High School and Mazama High School Wednesday, May 26 at Pel Court in Klamath Falls. Mazama was supposed to travel to La Pine but the meet was cancelled last minute. Because of the shortened season scores were not kept, KU head coach Dave Coker, said.
This gave the meet a friendlier competition atmosphere allowing teams to identify their strengths and weaknesses and could be considered an intermural competition.
One match that displayed this was Hidden Valley’s Julian Grinager versus Jason Ortega. The pair first wrestled each other in their sophomore year in 2018 and have matched up ever since then.
“Our rivalry has grown since then. It makes the matches not as serious but we still try to kill each other in the nicest way possible,” Ortega said. “I think it was a good thing our match against La Pine was cancelled because it saved us the trip and we got to work on our skills. Overall I’m happy with the team’s performance today.”