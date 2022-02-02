The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks went undefeated across five tournament games last weekend en route to taking the Rumble at the River tournament title in a high-stakes, championship game.
Regulation ended in the tournament final on Sunday with the 18-and-under Ice Hawks locked in a 1-1 tie with the Bend Rapids. After neither team scored in overtime, the championship went to a three-round shootout which Klamath Falls won 2-1.
But before they ever reached the championship, the Ice Hawks battled through four other games over three days.
The Ice Hawks hit the ground running in the Kennewick, Washington, tournament, scoring three goals in the opening period of their matchup against Team Ramsay of Tri-Cities last Friday.
Klamath Falls would go on to win 8-4 with Trevor Heaton leading the team in the points department. Heaton scored twice and also registered a pair of assists. Leo Ahalt supplied three assists while Gavin Knutson and Ian Tesman both also scored twice.
The game against Team Ramsay was Klamath Falls’ first of three round-robin games before they qualified for the tournament semifinals and final.
On Saturday, the Ice Hawks tied both of their opponents. They battled the Spokane Chiefs to a 3-3 tie first with Owen Welch, Tesman and Heaton all lighting the lamp for Klamath Falls.
Then later Saturday, Klamath Falls battled the Bend Rapids — the only other Oregon team at the eight-team tourney — to another 3-3 tie. Heaton tacked on another pair of goals and Welch scored his third of the tournament.
Ice Hawks take semifinal
The pair of ties and win earned Klamath Falls a two-seed in the head-to-head portion of the tournament. They faced another Tri-Cities squad, Team Caldwell in a semifinal early Sunday.
Klamath Falls entered the third period locked in a 4-4 tie. Early in the period, Tesman found the back of the net off a pass from Knutson to gvie the Ice Hawks a 5-4 lead. Tesman also notched a hat trick off the go-ahead goal.
The Ice Hawks managed to keep Caldwell off the scoreboard in the third, even battling through a couple of penalty kills. Then with about 90 seconds left in the contest, Heaton scored a late goal to ice the game at 6-4 and send Klamath Falls to the tournament final.
A rematch with Bend
In the final, Klamath Falls once again faced Bend. The Rapids scored early in the first period with an even-strength goal from Jonathan Mackey. Bend would not score again for the rest of the contest, despite getting four power-play opportunities.
Heaton knotted the game in the second period with an unassisted goal and the contest would stay tied through the third period and a four-on-four overtime period that lasted five minutes. A shootout was needed to determine the tournament champion and the Ice Hawks didn’t falter.
James Donahue, the Ice Hawks’ goalie, turned away Bend’s opening penalty shot. Then Knutson hit twine on Klamath Falls’ first attempt to grab the lead. Bend immediately answered, scoring on their second attempt.
In the final shootout frame, Donahue saved another Bend shot, giving the Ice Hawks the opportunity to clinch.
With the tournament on his stick, Heaton didn’t flinch, sending a puck past the Bend netminder to win the shootout and game 2-1.
K-Falls stuffs the stat sheet
Donahue had a strong performance in the final, turning away 17 of the 18 shots he faced before making his biggest saves in the shootout.
Heaton led the Ice Hawks’ attack across the five games, piling up 12 total points (seven goals, five assists). Tesman wasn’t far behind with six goals and two assists. Welch would total four scores and Knutson, a defenseman, also potted three goals.