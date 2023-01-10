Like they have in the past, the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks will host four out-of-area teams to join themselves and a trio of league opponents when they host the annual Collier Challenge Cup this weekend.
The Ice Hawks, who will open the four days of competition at 6:30 p.m. Friday against league rival Bend, have had mixed performances over the dozen years of the tournament, always played over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
In addition to the Bend Rapids, the other Ice Hawks league opponents who will join the competition are the Rogue Valley Reign and Eugene Jr. Generals.
The Portland Junior Winterhawks and Vancouver (Wash.) Junior Rangers travel to the Bill Collier Community Ice Area from the north, while the Reno Ice come in from Nevada and the Capital Thunder continue the tradition of having a team from the San Francisco Bay Area in the action.
Each team will play four games through Sunday, divided into a pair of four-team divisions. Each will play round-robin games within their division and one team from the other.
The top team from each division will meet for the championship at 10 a.m. Monday, with the divisional runners-up set to meet for third place at 12:15 p.m. Monday.
For the Ice Hawks, the local team of high school players will meet Reno at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, and then tangle with the Capital Thunder at 7 a.m. Sunday and complete the regular tournament portion of competition at 4:15 p.m. Sunday against Vancouver.