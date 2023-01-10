Like they have in the past, the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks will host four out-of-area teams to join themselves and a trio of league opponents when they host the annual Collier Challenge Cup this weekend.

The Ice Hawks, who will open the four days of competition at 6:30 p.m. Friday against league rival Bend, have had mixed performances over the dozen years of the tournament, always played over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.


