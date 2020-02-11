Another day, same result.
The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks shut out the Bend Rapids for the second game in a row Sunday at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena, 8-0.
The victory came after the Ice Hawks blanked the Rapids Saturday, 6-0.
Three different Klamath Falls players scored two goals or more Sunday. Skyler Howard welcomed his team into the contest with back-to-back goals.
Howard took three years off to play basketball, but regretted his decision of dropping hockey and came back.
The game’s first goal came with an assist from his teammate, Gavin Graham, who convinced Howard to play with the Ice Hawks once again.
Graham and Howard skated parallel toward the goal. Graham scooped around the back of the net and with a back-handed pass, Howard scored 109 seconds into the matchup.
It took Howard only 13 seconds to score again.
“I think the first goal was the most memorable out of all of them. It was assisted by my buddy, Gavin. He got me back into the game,” Howard said. “It was perfect. It is good being back on the ice. It was for sure something I regretted not being a part of.”
One of the first sports Howard ever played was hockey, which he started in third grade.
He played it all the way until eighth grade, when he started basketball, but then decided to pick up a hockey stick once more this year.
Ice Hawks head coach Charlie Erdman stressed to his team this week how he wanted his players to pass the hockey puck more.
Klamath Falls listened.
Sherman Durant and Gabe Preston also scored two goals, and Graham and Leo Ahalt each scored one.
Preston’s goals came within eight seconds of each other in the third period.
“At first, we have mostly relied on Gavin and Sherman a lot because they are our top goal scorers,” Howard said. “Now that everyone is getting into their groove, I feel getting open shots in front of the net for our one timers, it will start to work a lot better.”
Durant’s goal came at 3:03 in the second period, while his second came at 13:09 in the third.
Durant has been a four-year Ice Hawk, along with Michael Bair and goalie Kaden Olmstead, who earned back-to-back shutouts against Bend, and had 17 saves in the process Sunday.
Coming off a difficult Collier Challenge Cup, Erdman’s Ice Hawks have showed a vast improvement after having only two lines to work with.
Against Bend, in both its games, the team spent more time passing in the neutral zone, which it abandoned earlier in the year.
Durant, Bair and Olmstead went to Henley together until last year, when Bair and Olmstead transferred to Lost River High School.
“I know everyone at this rink and it is a great community and group of people that I love hanging out with. I love my team and have been playing with them forever,” Durant said.
“I do not have a lot of advice to give them because, well, I am not the best player on the team, I do not think, so I just try to make sure they are having a good time. I let them know they are helping the team.”
Durant did not love hockey at first, until his best friend, former player Nathan Girdner, chose hockey, which then had him hooked.
“This could be my last year. I might do some adult league things, but I might move on to the next chapter in my life. When I was fairly little, one of my dad’s friends was a coach here and tried to get me out here. I was not super interested,” Durant said.
“My best friend (Girdner) started playing and I decided: ‘Yeah, it looks fun now.’”