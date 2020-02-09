There is no doubt Ice Hawks goalie Kaden Olmstead wants to finish his final year on a good note.
Olmstead has been the Ice Hawks goalie for four years, and for the first time this season Olmstead came away with a shutout that helped beat the Bend Rapids Saturday at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena, 6-0.
The Ice Hawks did not fail to miss the mark and scored two goals in each of the three periods.
Sherman Durant scored first for Klamath Falls, two minutes and 31 seconds into the contest on a power-play opportunity.
He was the only Ice Hawk who had more than one goal, and scored his second at 3:19 in the second period.
Gabe Preston, Leo Ahalt, Gavin Graham and Grace Girdner also scored.
“This week in practice, we figured out a bunch of stuff we have been working on and cleaned it up.
“We all had confidence today and trusted each other. That is a big part of playing as a team,” Girdner said.
“I just had the puck, saw time and space and I went for it and decided to take a shot. If it did not go in, there would be a rebound, and if it went in, I would have a goal.”
Girdner’s goal against Bend, also on a power play, was her second of the season.
Girdner started playing hockey eight years ago, taking after her older brother Nathan, who played for the Ice Hawks.
“We can see what our potential is. We know we can do that in other games,” Girdner said. “It is really cool being girls on a guys team. It makes us more aggressive.”
The evening belonged to Olmstead, who ended the meeting with 12 saves.
“I always like to get a shutout. We really needed this win to keep us going through the season,” Olmstead said. “We have been playing some tough teams so far.
“What motivates me is that I want to be known and remembered as a good goalie. I would like to continue on to the next level. I want to use every game to try to get better, to move on.”
Olmstead has started for four years under head coach Charlie Erdman.
Olmstead had to grow up quickly after he was thrown into being the team’s goalie without notice.
“I take a tennis ball and throw it against the wall,” Olmstead said. “Before games, off the ice, coach Zach Brown will get in front of the net and he will throw pucks at me … a few to the left and right.”
Olmstead quickly became a star as he helped the Ice Hawks to a second-place finish in the state tournament his first season. His sophomore year, he was a state champion.
“I was kind of forced into it. For me, they did not have another goalie, so I could not get help. I was told I had to go up. I think I was ready for it,” Olmstead said.
“Every here and there you get hit by a puck where there is no padding. Then there are people who crash the net who try to score and take you out. Being a freshman with those seniors, starting, it was intimidating but it helped me grow fast.
“Taking the harder shots was worth it. All of what I went through, made me who I am now.”