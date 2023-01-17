Klamath Falls likely came within minutes — penalty minutes, that is — from making a rare appearance in the medal round of games at the annual Collier Challenge Cup.
The Ice Hawks tied with the Portland Junior Winterhawks for the fourth spot in the medal games, but a penalty-plagued performance in one game, an 8-1 loss to the Capital Thunder of Sacramento, all but pushed the host team away from playing on the final day.
Klamath Falls came back with a strong effort in its final contest of the 14th annual event at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena, a competition honoring the man who helped bring ice sports to a permanent home in the Klamath Basin.
“It’s tradition,” said senior Casey Durant, one of the girls on the Ice Hawks roster. “It’s a big challenge, but it’s also some bonding time since we are together so much. We can use this preparing, hopefully, for the state tournament.”
“It’s special,” senior captain Trevor Heaton said, “since my brother (Tyler) played in it.”
The focus now changes.
That means there is plenty to play for with the postseason looming ahead.
“We want to win state, but the tournament is super fun because we all stay in a condo,” Heaton said. “Losses are good because you learn you need a little pep in your step. They keep you honest. You learn anyone can beat anyone.”
“Sometimes it’s good to lose so you can learn from your mistakes,” Durant said, something which could help the Ice Hawks if they qualify for the state tournament later this season.
The Ice Hawks had plenty of pep when they met the Vancouver Junior Rangers in the final game and led 2-0 barely into the game, an advantage which would swell to 5-0 before the end of the first period.
Heaton, who is captain with Klamath Union classmate Ian Tesman, loomed large in the finale with two first-period goals and five assists for the contest. Gavin Knuston and Gabe Preston also had two goals in the win, while Gage McDaniel and Tesman each had a goal.
Owen Welch and Tristyn Stacey both added two assists, and McDaniel and Merrick VanRooyen one each.
Only a goal with a minute kept the Ice Hawks from registering the third shutout Sunday in a tournament in which there were a record three shutouts, and Sunday the first ever back-to-back shutouts.
“Everyone wanted to end with a solid game, with a win,” Heaton said. “We started with Capital competing well in the first half of the game, and then fell behind.”
In the tournament opener Friday, the Ice Hawks scored twice in the final 21 seconds to complete a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Bend after having peppered the Rapids’ goaltender with shots throughout the contest.
“I passed (the puck) to Owen (Welch), saw him fall and then saw the puck go in,” Tesman said of the winner with 21 seconds let to play, with the puck almost bouncing into the net.
Tesman, one of the seven seniors on the Ice Hawks roster, then blistered a shot into the net with three seconds to play, off a pass from Heaton.
“We just kept our intensity,” Tesman said.
The Ice Hawks took a time out with 3½ minutes to play while on a power play and coach Kevin Welch told his team to shoot low and get in front of the net.
That helped since Bend goalie Killian White’s size covered much of the net and made scoring difficult until Leo Ahalt scored as the Hawks knotted the score six minutes into the third period.
Until then, and throughout the contest, Klamath Falls had plenty of scoring opportunities but hurt itself because the Hawks often had no one in front of the net, which made White’s task a little easier.
Against Portland, the Ice Hawks also peppered Winterhawk goalies with plenty of shots, but this time had players in front of the net to shield the goalkeeper and punch rebounds into the net.
Saturday, the Hawks found themselves down 2-0 hyar 5½ minutes into their game against Reno, which had goals from five different players. It was the second straight tournament game, too, in which the host team struggled in the first two periods.
With just under five minutes to play, the Ice Hawks avoided becoming a piece of tournament trivia when Tesman scored off assists from Heaton and Durant.
“We tend to have a rough start and play better when we figure out how the other team plays,” Durant said.
“You learn to understand a little more how different teams play,” Heaton said. “You learn you can’t play down to a team’s talent, or play to up.”
SLAP SHOTS
• Senior goalie Lello Squera was named first-team all-state in soccer a couple of days before the Collier Challenge Cup.
• Among the spectators at various games were Mickey Collier, the wife of Bill Collier for whom the tournament is named, and their daughter, Karen Strickland.
• After head-to-head play, the second tiebreaker for ties in the standings is fewest penalty minutes amassed by each team, which affected the Ice Hawks. Fewest goals allowed is the third tiebreaker.
• When Tesman scored against Reno, he kept the Ice Hawks from a rare tournament shutout, but also from having recorded a two-goalie effort with both Isabelle Kirby and Jacob Rivers spending time in front of the net.
• When the Reno area started hockey, the first home game for a game was in Tahoe with the Ice Hawks providing the opposition.
• The Ice Hawks have two additional tournaments, one each in Tri-Cities, Washington, and the President’s Cup hosted by the Portland Junior Winterhawks. The Rumble at the River is January 27-29, with the Portland event February 18-20.
• Klamath Falls is the defending champion of the Rumble on the River in Tri-Cities.
• Klamath Falls has league games at the Eugene Junior Generals, the Bend Rapids and Rogue River Reign, the latter March 4 at home. The others are away games. Klamath Falls also has two home contests against the Winterhawks on Feb. 11-12.
• The Oregon High School Hockey Association Tournament is March 18-19 at Eugene’s Rink Exchange.