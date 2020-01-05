BEND — The Ice Hawks dropped another match, this time to the Bend Rapids on the road 4-2.
The Rapids scored first, but the Ice Hawks quickly found an equalizer behind an unassisted goal from Gavin Graham to send the contest into the second period at a tie.
A 1-0 period for Bend gave the Rapids a one-point advantage in the second, and an early third-period goal put Bend just out of reach of the Ice Hawks, even with another Klamath Falls goal.
Graham found Michael Bair with four minutes remaining to get within one, but the Rapids responded a minute later to secure the two-point win.
The Ice Hawks will play Bend again today for a rematch.