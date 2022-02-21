After another weekend split to close the regular season, the Oregon Tech men locked down the No. 2 seed in the eight-team conference tournament.
As a result, the Owls will get to host their conference quarterfinal matchup against No. 7-seeded Warner Pacific at 7 p.m. at Danny Miles Court on Wednesday. Tickets are on sale and more information is listed below.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament is Tech’s last sure-fire path to receiving an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament next month. Winning the conference tourney outright would obviously get the Owls in. If they finished as the runner-up, they could also qualify if they faced No. 1-seeded College of Idaho in the final.
A loss in the quarter- or semifinals wouldn’t completely quash Tech’s March dreams, but it would place the Owls at the mercy of the NAIA as they would need to be awarded an at-large bid.
As the second-highest seed in the eight-team tournament, the Owls do have a favorable path to the final. Winning on Wednesday would assure that Tech would host their semifinal on Saturday. OIT could also potentially host the conference final on March 1 — so long as they’re not facing the aforementioned College of Idaho squad.
How do I buy tickets?
Seats that are not held by season ticket holders are already open to the public at www.oregontechowls.com/tickets. Ticket prices are as follows: Reserved Seating $15, General $10, Senior/Alumni/Military $8.
Tech’s reserved season ticket holders have the opportunity to sit in their own seats and will have until Tuesday at noon to claim their seats. At 12:01 p.m., any unclaimed season ticket holder seats open up to the public.
Here’s how to claim your Season Reserved Seats:
Sign in with username and password (you will be provided with a link to reset your password if you cannot remember it)
After signing in, click on the green box that says “Renew Now”
Choose delivery method (E-Tickets or Will Call)
Choose payment method (Credit Card)
Tech’s season in a nutshell
The Owls (21-9, 18-4 CCC) started their season at a worrisome 4-5 in their first nine games in November. Tech quickly righted the ship in the meat of the season, winning 13 of their 14 games in December and January — all of which were against conference foes.
February has been a mixed bag. The Owls have won four of their last seven conference games during that stretch. Their final two games of the season — a narrow win followed by a narrow loss — are further evidence of that.
With eight minutes to go last Friday, Tech trailed Walla Walla — who would finish the season with a 4-18 conference mark — by 15 points. Playing in their own barn, Walla Walla built their lead on a near-60 percent shooting performance. Still, Tech overcame that and rallied down the stretch to put themselves in position for a game-winning shot — a 3-pointer that senior Scotty Burge sank with 0.7 seconds to go to achieve a 79-78 win.
Saturday’s season finale was a different story as the Owls lost a late lead to Lewis-Clark State, last season’s national runner-up and the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. In the second half, Tech shot just 38.9 percent from the field while LC State shot 56 percent, enabling the Warriors to close in in the final minutes and hand the Owls a 69-67 loss.
No single Owl carries the Tech offense. A rotating cast of starters and bench players, bigs and guards, freshman and seniors have proven that they can heat up on any night to achieve victory. On paper, senior guard Kellen Gerig leads in scoring average (11.4 points per game) while senior forward Garret Albrecht has scored the most total points (275). Freshman guard Keegan Shivers is a close second in both categories.
Befitting their No. 2 seed, statistically Tech has the conference’s second-best scoring offense — averaging 80.2 points per game — and the second-best scoring defense — giving up 68.2 points per game.
Scouting the Warner Pacific Knights
Warner Pacific (14-16, 10-12) are limping into the conference tournament after losing their last four conference games. They finished seventh in the 12-team conference and naturally are middle of the pack in just about every statistical category.
A pair of guards — Isaac Etter and Tyrese Yussuf-Willis — lead their attack. The senior Etter averages 13.5 points per game and sophomore Yussuf-Willis averages 11.2 while also adding about four assists per contest.
They’ve weathered some intense cold streaks and have gotten, at times, just hot enough to stay in the conference conversation. In January, the lost four-straight games to COVID forfeits then, after weeks without competition, lost their first two games back.
The Knights then climbed the conference ranks with five-straight wins — mostly against teams toward the bottom of the standings. Their most recent four-game losing streak followed that.
Their arguable signature win came in late January when they defeated Lewis-Clark State 75-63 in a fanless home game in Portland. Due to the aforementioned COVID forfeits, Tech and Warner Pacific have only met once this season — a little over two weeks ago on OIT’s Senior Day. The Owls blasted the Knights 91-64.