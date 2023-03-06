VANCOUVER, B.C. — The University of British Columbia salvaged the final two games of a weekend series with Oregon Tech, topping the Hustlin’ Owls 10-0 and 4-3 Monday.
The T-Birds (11-9) ended the Owls’ six-game winning streak behind a four-hit shutout from Ryan Beitel in the opener, while a walk-off RBI single in the ninth from Cameron Sanderson proved to be the difference in the late game.
Beitel allowed just one runner to reach third in Game 1 — recording the first shutout of an OIT (12-7) team since 2020. The righty walked one and struck out three — as Riley Cronin posted two of the Owls’ hits.
UBC plated two runs in each of the opening two innings and broke the game open with a five-run fourth, keyed by two-run singles from Mike Fitzsimmons and Trent Lenihan.
Tech started quickly in Game 2, as a Julien Jones RBI single was followed by a two-run double from Brodie Marino, staking the visitors to a 3-0 lead.
The T-Birds battled back, scoring a pair in the second, with a Fitzsimmons RBI groundout in the fourth knotting the score at 3-3.
The UBC bullpen did not allow an OIT hit over the final five innings, with the T-Birds scratching across the winner in their final at bat — as Brandon Hupe doubled and scored on the Sanderson hit.
Korrey Siracusa was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Jones was 2 for 5 in the loss for Tech. Ryan Poling tossed three-plus innings of shutout relief, limiting UBC to one hit and striking out two.
Due to unplayable field conditions due to an influx of late winter snow, the Oregon Tech-Bushnell baseball series, originally scheduled for Steen Sports Park this weekend, has been moved to Springfield.
The teams will play a three-game series at Hamlin Sports Complex — with the clubs playing a single game at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday. The fourth game of the series has been canceled.