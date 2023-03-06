VANCOUVER, B.C. — The University of British Columbia salvaged the final two games of a weekend series with Oregon Tech, topping the Hustlin’ Owls 10-0 and 4-3 Monday.

The T-Birds (11-9) ended the Owls’ six-game winning streak behind a four-hit shutout from Ryan Beitel in the opener, while a walk-off RBI single in the ninth from Cameron Sanderson proved to be the difference in the late game.


Tags