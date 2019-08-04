HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter Saturday night in their 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016 and led the American League in ERA, but he’s struggled badly this season and had lost 13 straight decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses.
Three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old right-hander teamed with Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski to shut down Seattle.
“Just trying to have a good first impression,” Sanchez said.
It was the second time in less than a month the last-place Mariners were no-hit by multiple pitchers.
The Los Angeles Angels used two pitchers in a combined no-hitter July 12 against Seattle on a night when they honored late left-hander Tyler Skaggs by all wearing his No. 45 in their first home game since his death.
Sanchez (4-14) was replaced by Harris to start the seventh after throwing 92 pitches.
Harris and Biagini, also obtained from the Bllue Jays in the same deal that netted Sanchez, each worked one inning before Devenski tossed a perfect ninth. He retired All-Star slugger Daniel Vogelbach on a routine fly for the final out, setting off an Astros celebration on the field.
“This is awesome,” Sanchez said, adding: “You can’t write it up any better than this.”
Sanchez struck out six, walked two and hit a batter with a pitch in his first win since late April.
Mike Fiers pitched the previous no-hitter for Houston against the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 21, 2015. That gem came in his third start with the Astros, just 23 days after they obtained him in a trade, and it was his first career complete game.
Houston used six pitchers in a combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium in 2003.
Besides the Angels combined effort, Fiers has the only other no-hitter in the majors this season, for Oakland May 7 against Cincinnati.
GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 5
DENVER — Pinch-hitter Buster Posey came through with a two-run double in the eighth inning to rally the San Francisco Giants past the Colorado Rockies, 6-5, Saturday night.
Scooter Gennett homered and Pablo Sandoval had three hits, including an RBI double, for San Francisco.
Posey batted with two on against reliever Carlos Estevez (1-2) and lined a ball to right field to score pinch-runner Kevin Pillar and Austin Slater. Will Smith got three outs for his 27th save.
Sam Coonrod (2-0) worked the seventh for the win.
Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies.
Colorado had placed All-Star outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list earlier Saturday with a high right ankle sprain sustained Friday night. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis, though the injury looked more serious when his right leg buckled as he was making a catch in center field.
The Giants had lost two in a row to begin August after going 19-6 in July. They scored four runs in the first inning on Sandoval’s RBI double, a single by Brandon Crawford and Gennett’s homer in his second game since being acquired from Cincinnati Wednesday.
DODGERS 4, PADRES 1
LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler struck out 15 in his second career complete game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 4-1, Saturday night.
Buehler (10-2) reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this season, all since June 3. It was the fifth double-digit strikeout game of his career. It was also the first time he reached double digits in victories after winning eight games in 23 starts last season.
Buehler has not walked a batter on any of his double-digit strikeout games this season.
Justin Turner hit his 17th homer as Los Angeles finished off San Diego in a tidy two hours, 18 minutes. Turner finished with two hits and two RBIs.
The NL West leaders grabbed control with three runs in the fifth inning, helped by some shaky Padres defense. Matt Beaty drove in Will Smith when Greg Garcia bobbled his grounder to second, preventing a potential double play.
Turner hit his 17th homer in the fourth against Cal Quantrill (4-3), the first home run allowed by Quantrill over his last three starts.
INDIANS 7, ANGELS 2
CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis homered during Cleveland’s five-run fifth inning, and the Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels, 7-2, Saturday.
Carlos Santana added a solo shot in the eighth, helping Cleveland to its third win in four games.
Kipnis hit a two-run homer off Trevor Cahill (3-7), who replaced injured starter Félix Peña in the second. Lindor’s three-run drive was off Justin Anderson.
Santana hit his team-leading 24th homer off Cam Bedrosian.
Cleveland right-hander Adam Plutko (4-2) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed with runners on second and third, and Justin Upton hit a sacrifice fly off Nick Goody.