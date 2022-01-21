The Lady Pelicans held off Phoenix in a 49-40, back-and-forth victory at Pel Court on Friday.
The home win sets Klamath Union on the right track to start Skyline Conference play, opening their conference slate with two straight wins.
The Pels took a 7-point lead into the halftime break thanks in part to a deep shooting clinic from Dianara Pena.
“One went in and then another and I was like, ‘OK, now I’m in this groove and I’m ready to go,” Pena said after the game.
The sophomore hit three triples in the second quarter. The first snapped a multi-minute drought while the second — a beautiful step-back jumper — got the gym jumping. The final deep ball came with just milliseconds on the clock and from well beyond the 3-point line. That swish sent the Lady Pels to the locker room amid a crescendo of applause.
“It’s like replaying all over in my mind again,” Pena said. “It felt so good, crowd cheering and everything.”
Pena scored 12 points in the first half on her way to a game-high of 20.
KU held the lead for much of the first two quarters. After opening the game on a 7-1 run, the Pirates crept back in and eventually took a 13-10 lead midway through the second half. Pena’s hot shooting plus some high energy plays from Emma Langley (6 points in the first half) got the Pelicans back in the lead.
Phoenix would actually outscore the Pels in the third quarter 13-11 as their Anabel Delgado went on a 9-point heater of her own. Delgado with would lead the Pirates with 13 points.
KU would go up 38-33 with a little under four minutes to go. From there, Phoenix worked to make the Pelicans earn the win from the free throw line, fouling consistently to cut short KU possessions.
A three-point play from the Pirates’ Morgan James made it a three-point game with 1:17 to play. However, clutch free throws from KU’s Cassidy Mahan, Keely Hall and Pena would help the Pels salt the game away.
Going forward in conference play, Pena said the Pelicans still need to improve on the offensive side of the ball, but defense had become a strength.
“Defense is way up here this time,” Pena said. “Definitely an improvement from last year.”
Next up, the Pelicans play at Hidden Valley next Friday.