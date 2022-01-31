Oregon Tech baseball got their season started on the right foot, winning three of four games to get a road series victory over Simpson University this past weekend in Redding, Calif.
“Our guys have put in quality work, and you could clearly see our culture displayed on the field and in the dugout,” said Jacob Garsez, Tech’s head coach, in a release. “This season is going to take all of us, and we did a good job taking ownership in our roles.”
The Owls got their campaign started on Saturday morning by handing the Red Hawks a healthy 15-6 pummeling. Starting pitcher Dylan Grogan racked up 11 strikeouts and freshman Tyler Horner, who was slotted in as the designated hitter, slugged Tech’s first homerun of the season.
Senior outfielder Kaleb Keelean also homered to cap off a 4-for-5 outing and start a monster day. In game two on Saturday afternoon, Keelean homered again in both the fourth and sixth innings to help propel Tech to a 10-0 lead.
However, Tech would surrender 11 unanswered runs to get handed their first loss of the year. Patrick Arman, Tech’s starting pitcher, exited after the sixth inning with the Owls still up 10-1. The Red Hawks then went to town on the OIT bullpen, scoring 10 runs on nine hits and four wild pitches.
The Tech hurlers fared far better on Sunday, helping to lock down an 11-3 victory in game three — a pair of homers from sophomore catcher Brodie Marino certainly helped as well.
In the series’ final game, lefty starter Cody Dubray and freshman Braeden Bellum combined for the Owls’ first shutout of the year, a 2-0 win. Dubray struck out 11 batters while only giving up a pair of hits. Bellum tacked on three more Ks to get Tech’s first save of the season.
“Great to see our offense produce to that caliber,” Garsez said. “Our staff competed with conviction; this week, we’ll get everyone dialed in to compete.”
Keelean’s big weekend
The Daly City, Calif., product got his senior season off to an incredible start. Keelean, who was the team leader in on-base percentage last year, finished the weekend with a shocking .722 OBP.
Through four games, he also leads the team in RBI (9), runs (9), hits (7), walks (5), home runs (3) and, of course, batting average (.583). Plus he went 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.
Naturally, Keelean was named Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Tech offense soaring
There were obviously other strong offensive contributors for Tech — as would be the case for any team that scored 38 runs in four games. Five different Owls have scored at least five runs.
The freshman Horner, who floated between DH and catcher, is one of them. He sports a .429 average after contributing five runs and five RBI on six hits across 14 at-bats. He was also struck by opposing pitchers three times.
Next time
The Owls continue their rumble through California, traveling to Lincoln to play William Jessup (4-1) over four games on Friday and Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Oregon Tech softball squad will begin their national title-seeking campaign against William Jessup on Friday as well. They’ll face both Jessup and Menlo College over the course of the weekend.