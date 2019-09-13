Stepping into the shoes of longtime Hosanna Christian head coach Sue Thompson is not easy, but first-year head coach Cara Crosby is off to a good start.
After dropping its first Mountain Valley League match of the season, Crosby won her first Holy War matchup with Triad, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, Thursday.
Crosby is fresh out of college after she studied and played volleyball at Whitworth University in Spokane.
After Thompson decided it would be her last year at Hosanna, Crosby found the chance to be the head coach of the Lions, having had quite the volleyball career herself.
Before playing two years of college volleyball, Crosby won three state championships with Santiam Christian High School in Corvallis.
After defeating the Timberwolves Thursday, Crosby shared a conversation with Thompson, who came to tell her: “Good job.”
“I have talked to her a lot after I took the job and she has really helped me understand some of the players and how to find my foot here in this school,” Crosby said. “I have talked to the players and we still have that same mindset of getting to the playoffs and making the state tournament.
“We have adjusted to some players transferring, but I feel that this team still has high goals and we want to keep that expectation.”
The difference in the Thursday match likely came when the Lions separated themselves with the stellar serving of Makayla Johnston, who helped score 10 straight points and get her team to the lead, 23-13, in the third set.
Junior Jade Jackson stepped in with a kill to help give the Lions their final point in the set.
Hosanna came out strong in the fourth to lead, 10-5. Triad did not keep its head down and came back to tie, 11-11. The two teams again tied at 18-all.
It was Hosanna which made the crucial plays it needed to avoid a fifth set after a key block by Kinsley Baker gave the Lions back the lead, 24-22.
Jackson ended the match the same way she ended the third set, a kill to the middle of Triad’s defense which proved to be too powerful to bring back to Hosanna’s side of court.
“When it gets loud in here, we do our best to use that as fuel and for our benefit. It gets really loud in here and I think that helped us today to feed off of the cheers we were getting,” Jackson said.
“We have really adjusted to the new coaches we have and to the players that are new. We have bonded well and we just want to stay together and not let any distractions get to us.”
Seniors Katie Eskildson and Baylee Rogers are two of Triad’s leaders this season.
They are playing for a first-year coach as well. Maddy Von Flue, a former Oregon Tech volleyball player, is leading the Timberwolves this season.
“I believe that this team has all the potential to have a great season,” Eskildson said. “We have really put in the extra effort to help this program get better, and I think we can get to where we want this season because each player has that motivation.”