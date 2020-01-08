It was an odd game for the Hosanna Christian girls basketball team.
The game plan was simple for Triad: stop the Lions leading scorer, Makayla Johnston.
The Timberwolves did that against Hosanna at Tony Bush Court Tuesday, but lost in the process, 23-16.
The Triad defense was superb in the first meeting of the year between the two teams, and kept the game close early.
With Triad and Hosanna so familiar with each other, Triad knew which player it wanted to stop.
Johnston was left scoreless in the first half, and ended with five points in the game.
It was only the second time Johnston was held under double digits this season, and she came off a 19-point performance in her team’s previous game against Trinity Lutheran. Two games ago, Johnston scored a season-high 26 points against Prospect.
Senior Lauren Cooper has stepped into being the team’s point guard this year after four-year varsity player Meredith Bush graduated last season.
It is her first year being a true point guard, and she did not play basketball her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“A lot of us did not get to play last year because, last year, we had a set five, and one sub. So now it is our time, but a lot of us have not really played together, even though we have for a while,” Cooper said.
“None of us have played point consistently, so our coach (Ryan Moro) wants us to be able to handle the ball and shoot it.”
Cooper ended with seven points to lead the Lions, while Jade Jackson had six points.
Triad senior Katie Eskildson finished with a game-high eight points.
Though she is one of four seniors for Triad, she is the only player who has played under head coach Lisa DeFord since her freshman season.
“A big game like this, it is about staying calm, and keeping your cool. I just want them to know they have someone they can trust. I do think we are going to surprise a lot of teams this year,” Eskildson said.
“I think for me, I do not think the big push is to necessarily get that state championship because, realistically, that is not achievable because we are so inexperienced. I am fine losing games as long as we give our 100 percent,” Eskildson said.
“If a team beats us because they are good, that is great for them. I just want to work as hard as I can and get my team to work as hard as they can, and if we lose, then that is all we can do.”