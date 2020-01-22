Everything was going well for Hosanna Christian girls basketball.
The Lions took an eight-point lead into the final quarter against Central Christian Tuesday night at home.
Hosanna suddenly froze as the Tigers caught up and put a sudden fear in the Lions. With help from Jade Jackson and Makayla Johnston, the Lions (3-6 in Mountain Valley League) prevailed and won a needed game, 40-36.
“We had to play some of our inexperienced girls, so we all worked together,” Johnston said. “We learned a new play and used it today. You pass and then you cut through the middle and it gets everyone more open.”
The Tigers came out with an 8-0 run to tie the matchup, 36-36, with three minutes left.
After being held scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth, Jackson made an open jump shot to give her team back its lead.
Jackson’s score was then followed by the attack to the basket by Johnston, who dribbled into the paint and found room with a shot right in front of the hoop to lead with 1:38 left, 40-36.
Central Christian had nothing left, as an air ball and another missed layup did not fall.
Johnston was fouled with 17 seconds left and missed her two attempts, but Hosanna’s Amelia Moore blocked the shot of Kyra Zachary and left the clock at zero.
Point guard Lauren Cooper led Hosanna with 11 points, and made a trio of three-pointers.
Jackson was just short of a double-double and ended with eight points. She has led the Lions in rebounds this year and had a 17-rebound game once this season. Senior Emily Peterson added six points, both of which came from beyond the arc.
Eliana Sanchas, who sprained her ankle in practice Monday, still came out to play in the first half.
She sat out the rest of the game because she did not want to worsen her injury, but came away with four points.
“I think Eliana has really stepped up for us and is doing a lot better. She is more aggressive and doing well under the basket,” Johnston said. “I try to be a leader and try to be motivating to the younger people.
“During practice, we count how many misses we do and do consequences. We all do consequences together. If the younger girls miss more than us, we still do consequences with them and do not get mad at them. We run and do push ups.
“We are motivated to get far. I think that is for all of us. That is our goal, every game.”