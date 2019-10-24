In a sweep of the North Lake Cowgirls, Hosanna Christian advances to the Mountain Valley League district tournament semi-finals as a No. 3 seed where they will play No. 2-seed Central Christian.
The Lions ousted the Cowgirls 25-23, 25-19, 28-26 in the district play-in match.
Junior Jade Jackson led Hosanna Christian with 15 kills, followed by senior Valerie Panossian, who had seven. Senior Emily Peterson had 22 aces and junior Kinsley Baker had four aces.
The Lions (10-4, 10-3) are hosting the MVL district tournament and will play the Central Christian Tigers (15-4, 11-2) 1:30 or 2 p.m. Friday at home. In their last meeting, the Lions won 3-1.
A win would let Hosanna Christian advance to the district championship, while a loss would put the Lions in a consolation bracket.
Tuesday Volleyball
Butte Valley 3, Surprise Valley 0
CEDARVILLE – Butte Valley Bulldogs volleyball swept the Surprise Valley Hornets in quick sets of 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 in the Bulldogs last league game of the season.
For Butte Valley, junior Allison Edgar had nine aces with one dig and one kill, freshman Kylee Truax had three blocks, lone senior Kylie Winkle had five kills and sophomore Kendra Chadwell had four.
Tuesday Girls Soccer
Henley 2, Klamath Union 2
Hornets and Pelicans girls soccer clashed to a 2-2 stalemate Tuesday night at Klamath Union.
The Pelicans took a 1-0 lead into halftime behind a 20-foot goal from a right-side cross in the 42nd minute.
The Hornets rallied in the second, scoring an equalizer in the 65th minute and taking the lead in the 77th. Senior Raigan Loney scored Henley’s first goal off a corner kick and earned an assist on the Hornet’s second. Sophomore Kendry Gordon headed in a Loney corner kick for the 2-1 lead.
In the 88th minute, Klamath Union scored their second on a 75-foot free kick to send the match to a draw.
“After coming out flat in the first half, the girls did really well in the second half to tie the game and then score the go-ahead goal,” Henley head coach Mike Hedlund said. “It was disappointing that KU was able to tie right before the end, but it was a great shot. We’ll hopefully learn from this and play better Thursday against Phoenix.”
Klamath Union hosts Hidden Valley 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Henley will travel to Phoenix for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Klamath Union scorers were not provided.