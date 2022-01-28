It was close and then it wasn’t.
Midway through the third quarter of Henley and Mazama’s boys’ rivalry clash on Friday, the Vikings’ Aidan Kindt caught fire and brought his trailing team within a bucket of tying the game.
Then the Hornets hit the gas. With a little over two minute to go in the third, Henley pulled out three-straight triples and a fast-break bucket to suddenly turn a two-point lead into a 13-point lead in about 90 seconds.
The Hornets (9-5, 2-0 Skyline) scored 21 total points from six different players in the third to nearly double their 25-point halftime score. Mazama (7-8, 1-1) never recovered and Henley raced to a 65-53 SouthSide Series victory at Valhalla Court on Friday.
Henley Head Coach Luke Hammond said the coaching staff worked on prepping their guys for a loud and raucous rivalry road environment — something that athletes in recent years have been somewhat deprived of.
“We talked the whole week about who was going to handle the moment,” Hammond said. “I think both teams are young in terms of this game. Yeah, we played in it last year, but nobody played in this — with all this crowd.”
Ranks of students from both high schools screamed their hearts out for both the girls’ and boys’ competitions. Of course, plenty of parents did too.
Henley’s Blayne Boersma led a balanced attack with 13 points. Shaw Stork and Owen Cheyne each added 10 while Drew Frank and Eli Hayes each piled up 9 points. Sophomore Luke Bennett totaled 8 points on the night thanks in part to drilling a pair of threes during the Hornets’ big run.
Hammond said Henley didn’t make any big adjustments for that run, it was just “the ball finally went in.”
Mazama senior Kyle Hargrave would end up leading the Vikings in scoring with a dozen points after he hit a pair of late 3-point shots in the fourth quarter. Kindt racked up 10 — most of them coming in a Mazama run early in the third.
As they progress through conference play, Hammond said the Hornets will have to continue to learn to play without their starting center in Hunter Schwenk who Hammond said would be out for about a month with an ankle injury. On top of that many teams are just starting to get fully healthy again after bouts with illness.
“Next man up is easy. It’s the guy after that, right?” Hammond said. “Like our sixth guy can become the fifth pretty easily. It’s now in the eighth guy becomes the seventh, and so on and so forth.”
Henley will have a quick turnaround for their next Skyline Conference contest as they’ll play at North Valley on Saturday. Mazama will also play North Valley next but not until Tuesday.