Mazama High’s Mada Lee lands a jump in the annual Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty track and field meet Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Mazama High. Lee finished third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley High’s Wyatt Fussell, right, tries to track down Hidden Valley’s Grant Bohannon in the 1,500 meters Saturday at the Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty track and field meet at Mazama High.
Henley High had four individual winners plus a first-place relay team in winning the Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty track and field meet Saturday at Mazama High for the first time since 2005.
Behind freshman Keira Welch’s victory in the 3,000 meters, the Hornets also took the girls team title.
Henley’s Christopher Janney won the 400 in a personal best 52.39 seconds and also ran the first leg on the Hornets’ victorious 4x400 relay, followed by Lello Sguera, Joe Janney and Owen Cheyne.
The Hornets also got wins from Wyatt Fussell in the 800 (2:09.15), Richard Heim in the 300 hurdles (PR of 42.60), and Rylan Fox in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
Crosspoint Christian’s Luke DeVault won the 3,000 in 9:49.76, nearly 24 seconds ahead of the closest competitor.
Henley compiled 135.5 points to win the 20-team boys meet. Summit was second with 125 and host Mazama was third with 65.
The Hornets got second-place finishes from Joe Janney (100 and 200), Sguera (400), Fussell (1,500) and Heim (110 hurdles), with Samuel Iversen (1,500) and Bryson Montag (high jump) placing third.
In the 15-team girls meet, the Hornets finished with 144.5 points to outdistance Summit with 132.
Welch won the 3,000 by more than five seconds, finishing in 12:33.53.
Mazama freshman Sydney Baker finished first in the 100 and 300 hurdles, setting school records in both with times of 15.61 and 47.36 seconds, respectively. She also ran the anchor leg on the Vikings’ victorious 4x100 relay, following Nishika Irish, Ella Baley and Mada Lee, and took third in the long jump.
The Vikings’ Abby Beals won the javelin by more than 11 feet with a PR of 124-3 and took second in the javelin. Lakeview’s Paige Owens captured the high jump in a personal best 4-9.
The Hornets got second-place finishes from Mya Mauch (100), Samantha Nyseth (shot put), Kendal Hadwick (high jump), Lanie Cox (triple jump) and their 4x400 relay. Placing third for Henley were: Kelcee Nichols (100 hurdles), Mckenzie Carpenter (shot put), Nyseth (javelin) and the 4x100 relay.
Lost River’s Jazmin Cobian was second in the discus with a season-best 95-9. Bonanza’s Ellie Huffman took third in the pole vault (7-6), as did Paisley’s Anna Robinson in the high jump (PR of 4-7).