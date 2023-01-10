Henley's Emma Poe

Henley’s Emma Poe, top, pins Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in the 120-pound division at the High Desert Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mazama High. Poe was named the girls Most Outstanding Wrestler in leading the Hornets to the team title.

 Steve Matthies/For the Herald & News

Powered by the Most Outstanding Wrestler winner, Henley made High Desert Classic history Saturday when the Hornets won the first all-girls wrestling tournament at Valhalla Court.

The Hornets’ Emma Poe pinned Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in two minutes, 41 seconds to win the 120-pound division of the girls tournament in a spirited battle between two of the most experienced wrestlers in the entire event.


