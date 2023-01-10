Henley’s Emma Poe, top, pins Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in the 120-pound division at the High Desert Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mazama High. Poe was named the girls Most Outstanding Wrestler in leading the Hornets to the team title.
Powered by the Most Outstanding Wrestler winner, Henley made High Desert Classic history Saturday when the Hornets won the first all-girls wrestling tournament at Valhalla Court.
The Hornets’ Emma Poe pinned Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in two minutes, 41 seconds to win the 120-pound division of the girls tournament in a spirited battle between two of the most experienced wrestlers in the entire event.
Poe upped her record to 3-0 in her first competition of the season, while Dukes fell to 5-1.
“This is my first competition because I have been out with an injury,” said Poe, who started wrestling because of her older brother.
“For my first tournament of the year, I felt I did pretty good for myself,” she said. “I was a little worried a bit. For the all girls, this is nice and my work efforts are paying off. It makes me feel good.”
Henley picked up 81 points to win the girls title, and Klamath Union followed with 17.5. Gilchrist finished third with 13 points and was followed by host Mazama with 12 and Butte Falls with 8.
In the two other weight classes for the first girls tournament, Henley’s Makay Clark pinned teammate Ava Eddy in 2:45 to win at 130 pounds, while Glchrist’s Summer Schellinger won the round-robin action at 170.
Dana Scott of Henley was third at 120, with Brieanna Williams of Butte Falls fourth.
At 130, Mazama’s Sarah Estes was third, with Gilchrist’s Saphira Bipat fourth.
Henley’s Mickayla Collier and Gilchrist’s Danica Peterson followed Schellinger at 170.