TULELAKE — Maia Frenz was the new kid at Tulelake High School this year.
From Durham, Calif., Frenz likely could have hidden behind the crowd, been anti-social. She could have been the outcast.
Tulelake captain Allison Kandra did not let her isolate, and with her team, welcomed her with open arms.
The acceptance and camaraderie of the Honkers might be one component that has led the team to an undefeated season in the Evergreen League (11-0) and a victory against Big Valley Thursday at home, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16.
“We have been preparing for a long time,” Kandra said. “We have wanted this for a long time just because it is our senior year, so we are trying to work extra hard.
“In practice, we take it really seriously. We really want to take league this season and are doing well. We are undefeated,” Kandra said. “I think we are ranked second in the division. There is no, like, drama on the court. We all keep it outside and are really close. We just had a new girl. We brought her in and she is like family now.”
The match between the Cardinals and Honkers was a meeting between the top two teams in the Evergreen League, with Big Valley being 7-1 coming into the contest.
The match had vital implications for placement in the CIF Northern Section playoffs. After Thursday, Tulelake has one match left, while the Cardinals have three.
The victory for the Honkers has won the school its third league title in the last four years under head coach Toni Herman. Tulelake went all the way to the semifinals two years ago.
“This is probably one of our hardest games,” Tulelake senior Amy Gonzalez said. “Everyone can serve and hit. It is not just one person who does this, but everyone can do everything. From the beginning, our goal has been to win league.”
Big Valley has earned the No. 2 spot in the Evergreen League, after being third place last season.
The accomplishment come after big changes from last year.
The team lost half of its roster and have played with seven players this season.
“That is a big win for us, considering we are from Big Valley. Big Valley is kind of known for being the underdog school because we are so small. We have a school of 54 high school kids,” Big Valley senior Cassie Stevenson said. “We take the losses. Like, it is not a big loss for us. We beat them (Tulelake) last year, and they came back this year with a strong team. We realized right away what we were missing. We adjusted but lost a lot of our back row. We never had to go through floor rotations. We had to change spots, so everyone is in a new spot.”
The Cardinals have also been under new leadership with the addition of head coach Sarah Rayburn, who was an assistant last year.
“Sometimes, we decide to shut each other out, and we realize that doesn’t work. If we do not become one, then it is never going to work. That is something she (Rayburn) has helped us a lot with this season,” Stevenson said.
The Cardinals honored October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month last week when the team beat Butte Valley.
The team made sure to dedicate the match to the aunt of junior Jesse Gould, who has been battling cancer.
“She has been really close to us during our entire lives. She has been a part of our volleyball team for a while,” Stevenson said. “She comes out to all the games. We wanted to honor her that night.”
