MERRILL — They’re back.
Wrestlers and their families are excited to have the sport back at Lost River High School as the Raiders hosted their first tournament of any kind in almost two decades Friday.
“We’re back into it. We want to re-establish the good old days at Lost River,” Ben Hernandez, one of the team’s two juniors, said after he split a pair of matches.
He pinned Bonanza’s Blake Ballard, and then was pinned by Henley’s Dominic Ingle, the latter in a bout in which he gave up several pounds.
“I wasn’t that great at basketball, and then I was watching some MMA and thought that was something I could get involved with,” Hernandez said.
“We’re not the biggest team, but we’ve grown.”
Lost River had four wrestlers a year ago, almost all of whom were seniors, as the school brought the sport back.
This year, there are 14 wrestlers on the team, and Hernandez and junior Kody Thomas said they hope to see the program grow to at least 25 wrestlers next season.
Coach Edgar Cisneros said he plans to start middle school and elementary wrestling this spring.
“It looked like more fun,” Thomas, who was in street clothes because of an injury, said. “Other kids in school say now: ‘You wrestle. Good for you.’ It’s hard and we’ve had some guys quit, but more kids are trying it.”
“They’ve told me I don’t look like a wrestler because I’m skinny,” Hernandez said with a grin. “It has done for me what I’ve wanted it to do. I’m happy wrestling. It’s fun.”
The biggest challenge so far is that technically, even though Lost River is eligible for postseason competition, it still is a club sport. That means the wrestlers and their families have to come up with the funds for tournaments, travel and other costs.
“We want to try and expand it, and spread the word,” Hernandez said. “I actually got some friends to come out and watch (Friday night). We’re shooting for as many wrestlers as we can get.”
“We want to keep people committed to the sport, too, and not dropping out,” Thomas said.
Friday was a spirited competition which brought in opponents from Bonanza, Chiloquin and Henley, the latter having most of its younger, non-varsity wrestlers compete in the 30 or so bouts which were contested.
Several girls competed, and there were a couple of girls only bouts.
All four schools are expected to return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday when Henley hosts the Basin’s Best tournament, which also will include Mazama, Klamath Union, Lakeview and possibly one or two other teams.