MERRILL — Welcome back, coach Baker.
Former Lost River boys basketball head coach Jeff Baker is back and has helped Lost River to the top spot in the Southern Cascade League this season.
Baker and his Raiders won yet again, their sixth straight game and fifth in league, at home Saturday against Illinois Valley, 56-34.
All of the Raiders league wins have been won by double-digit tallies, while three were over 20 points.
Carston Hartman was the leading man for the Raiders and ended with 18 points.
Hartman did most of his damage in the first half and had 12 points between the first two quarters. He came away with three 3-pointers. Senior Aiden McAuliffe was also superb and scored 12 points as nine different Raiders scored buckets.
Baker’s defense was effective throughout the evening. By nearly halftime, Lost River built up an 18 point lead. A four-point second quarter proved to be the difference for the Raiders defense.
“In general, if you have good defense, even if you do not have a good scoring night, it is easier to stay in the game if your zone and man defenses are doing well,” Baker said. “I have really wanted them to focus on help-side defense, and to force players to go where they do not want to go on the floor.”
As soon as former Mazama boys basketball head coach Randy Barleen resigned, Baker, a longtime assistant, knew he wanted to keep coaching.
Baker was contacted by Lost River’s principal, Jamie Ongman, to coach the boys basketball program.
The only thing that stood in the way for Baker, who lives in Keno, was the distance.
“Out from Keno, I thought about the 45-minute car ride and the 90-minute roundtrip that I had to make to the school. In the winter, it could even be two hours, overall, of driving,” Baker said. “But for me, when I am all in, I am in.”
Now all in with the Raiders again, he is in his 16th season of being a head coach.
Baker was an assistant coach at Lost River for several seasons before he took the head coaching job in 2000. He coached the program for three years, which included a final eight appearance in Pendleton in 2002.
He coached eight years in Texas and was the boys basketball head coach at Gilchrist for five years before he moved to Klamath Falls.
During his time in Texas, he was a coach for eight seasons. In that span, his basketball team was 62-10.
He was a game away from making it to the Texas state playoffs — not an easy process. After a team wins its league, there are four different games that need to be won before progressing to the state championships, which includes only four teams. He was also awarded a Coach of the Year award while in Texas.
“Family brought my wife and I back to Klamath Falls. In Texas, we beat the No. 1 team in the playoffs. We had nearly 12,000 people come to the game and we had to wait a half an hour past the start time due to how many people were there.”
Baker wanted to make sure his time with his new players was special, but he knew it was going to take time for his players to know him. For the seniors on the team, he was their third head coach since they had started high school.
“I invited all the players to a barbecue at my house in the summer. I wanted to get to know them well and see what made them tick,” Baker said. “We have 10 freshman on our junior varsity team, so many of them will move up next year to make it a great team.
“Our four losses so far this season have been against teams who are all top 10 in their classifications. I feel a lot of those games, we should have won. I feel we have a good grasp of who we are as a team and have a great identity.”