MEDFORD — Klamath Union girls basketball bested St. Mary’s Friday at the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic hosted by Cascade Christian. The Pelicans, who finished with an 8-point lead through halftime, jumped to a 68-40 win over the Crusaders.
Klamath Union powerhouse Shielteal Watah had a whopping 42 points with ten rebounds for another double-double. Twelve of her points came from the free-throw line, where she missed just two.
Katherine Bustamante added a double-double to the 26-point rout with 11 points, 11 assists and seven boards. Cassidy Mahan had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Henley 37, Baker 43
SISTERS — The Hornets came up just short of a win against the Baker Bulldogs Friday at the Sisters Holiday Tournament, falling 43-37.
Henley opened to take a 16-13 first-quarter lead. The Hornets carried their momentum through the third quarter as they led 33-27, but the Bulldogs shut down the Hornets in the fourth, allowing just four Henley points. Meanwhile, Baker earned its highest-scoring quarter with 16 points to take the lead and the game.
Carli Moore led the Hornets with a near double-double with 11 points and seven rebounds. She also had three steals and one assist. Raigan Loney added ten points off 4-of-6 free-throw shooting with a game-high two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Mazama 31, Astoria 37
ASTORIA — The Mazama Vikings battled all 32 minutes, but were just shy of a win at the Astoria Holiday Tournament.
The Vikings held a one-point lead at the start of the second quarter, but were overtaken by the Fishers to trail 15-13 at the half before falling 37-31.
Mazama’s Kennedy Lease led all scorers with 15 points behind a game-high four 3-pointers. Chelsea Gilmore added eight points to the Vikings’ effort.
Friday Boys Basketball
Siletz Valley 43, Triad 79
In a 36-point rout, Triad Timberwolves boys basketball advanced Friday to Saturday’s championship game of their home tournament, the Triad Christmas Tournament.
The Timberwolves bested the visiting Siletz Valley Warriors 79-43 behind an opening 23-11 quarter. Triad’s dominance continued as the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors in every quarter.
Michael Irvine scored a game-high 23 points for Triad off perfect free throw shooting. Micah Young added 14 points and also had flawless shooting from behind the line.