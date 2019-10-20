Behind an undefeated Skyline Conference season and a 5-1 record, Mazama football looked to be a promising favorite headed into the 41st playing of the storied Canal Bowl.
As play began at Modoc Field against the Klamath Union Pelicans Friday night, victory didn’t seem so easily attained.
The Vikings got off to a slow start with two turnovers in the first half, the first of which occurred in the first possession of the game. The Pelicans meanwhile, pushed the ball up the field to no avail with two punts and a turnover on downs for a 0-0 first half.
“I’m proud of keeping the No. 4 [RPI] team in the state to zero points [in the first half],” Klamath Union senior Xavier Arivizu said. “I know any coach in the league is impressed by that.”
The Vikings, though, found their groove in the second half.
With two touchdowns and a run that put the Vikings at first-and-goal, senior Justin Ivy, who had 92 rushing yards on seven attempts, powered Mazama’s offense as the Vikings downed their crosstown and Skyline Conference rivals, 28-0.
“Their offense is just going to work sooner or later,” Arivizu said. “They found that play and found that play and found that play, and they used it and used it and used it. It’s what happens. It’s how football is.”
Coming into Friday’s match up, the Vikings were just one game shy of the Pelicans all-time Canal Bowl win-streak of six games — which Klamath Union has accomplished twice in the game’s 40-year history.
Mazama with six straight wins Friday is now tied with Klamath Union, but the stakes for Friday night’s game were higher than just a win streak.
A Mazama victory secured the Vikings an automatic place in Class 4A state playoffs as one of the top two teams in the conference.
The Pelicans, meanwhile, could not clinch an automatic playoff spot, but still can earn a slim-chance, wild-card bid, which will be determined next weekend.
The scoreless first 24 minutes were powered by strong defensive performances by both programs. Mazama senior tight end Ben Hoegee had a team-high 10 tackles, followed by junior Colby Anderson with six.
The Vikings finally made headway off back-to-back touchdowns within two minutes of each other.
“They didn’t get down,” Mazama head coach Vic Lease said. “We make adjustments. We figured out what we need to do. Our offense is a lot more complicated than people want to think. We can attack you a lot of different ways.”
The Vikings first touchdown came with just three minutes remaining in the third quarter off a 22-yard rush from Mazama senior Charlie Baker, who had 147 rushing yards on 24 attempts.
Then the Pelicans fumbled the ball on their own 19-yard line.
Mazama capitalized on Klamath Union’s mistake to take a 14-0 lead off a five-yard rushing touchdown from senior Justin Ivy.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Ivy earned a first-and-one for the Vikings off a 44-yard run. Mazama junior quarterback Justin Lee recorded the touchdown as he and his offensive linemen pushed their way into the end zone.
With three minutes remaining, Ivy showed up big again, this time with a 34-yard rush for the Vikings final touchdown.
Mazama senior kicker Aydin Smith went 4-for-4 on PAT kicks, and averaged 32 yards on four punts. Klamath Union senior punter Darius Holmes averaged 24.1 yards on eight punts.
Twenty-two times the Pelicans have bested the Vikings in the Canal Bowl, but Friday Mazama got one game closer to closing that gap, which now stands at 22-19.
“I think our boys played extremely hard, harder than they had all year,” Klamath Union head coach Tom Smith said. “Mazama just found that little crack and then they got to it, but it wasn’t as if our guys weren’t battling the entire time.
“They kept fighting and kept fighting. As a coach, that makes you happy.”
Mazama will look to carry Friday’s momentum into next Friday’s match up against the undefeated Henley Hornets in a No. 1-versus-No. 2 crosstown match up. Both programs are undefeated in league play.
“We’ve got to have a bigger game against Henley,” Lee said. They’re a good team.”
Klamath Union, which has wrapped up its conference play, will host Elmira Friday. A win could put the Pelicans back into a potential playoff spot, but they will need some help from other teams around the state.