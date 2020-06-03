Before the COVID-19 situation hit the Klamath Basin hard at the end of March, fall and winter sports winners for the 2019-20 Varsity Cup awards had been determined.
Because of circumstances, a gala gathering could not be hosted by the Herald and News and, obviously, no spring sports awards determined.
With the selection of Lani Jackson as one of the girls basketball winners this year, that brought Chiloquin into the fold of schools in the Klamath Basin to have an individual winner of an award.
Chiloquin now is one of 13 schools to have a Varsity Cup winner.
As always has been the case, there were more than a few close battles before an individual was named in his/her sport.
Others, like swimmers Wyatt Ritter and Paige Orlando, and cross country runners Zach Wallace and Ella Villagrana, were easy. Ritter, Orland and Wallace all are from Klamath Union and among the six Pelicans named this year. Villagrana continues Lakeview’s long run of distance standouts.
Several individuals won their honor by virtue of being the only first-team All-State selections from the area.
Among them are Mazama’s Tristan Lee in football and Henley’s Matt Neubert in boys basketball. Triad’s Michael Irvine gained his honor after he was named Class 1A boys basketball Player of the Year.
Ritter was selected Male Athlete of the Year after he came close to becoming KU’s first state champion in swimming since 1965 and led a solid effort by the Pelicans in the pool over the winter.
Multi-sport standout Raigan Loney was named Female Athlete of the Year.
KU’s Isaiah Franco was named Most Inspirational Athlete thanks in part to his efforts on the wrestling mats, but being among the several young athletes who proved an individual, even as a teenager, can overcome adverse backgrounds to become a standout and a leader.
VARSITY CUP 2019-20
FALL SPORTS
Football – Tristan Lee, Mazama, and Jose Murillo, Lost River.
Volleyball – Ashlee Nielsen, Klamath Union, and Nevaeh Nelson, Bonanza.
Boys cross country – Zach Wallace, Klamath Union.
Girls cross country – Ella Villagrana, Lakeview.
Boys soccer – Micah Rasmussen, Henley.
Girls soccer – Aubrey Say, Klamath Union.
WINTER SPORTS
Boys Basketball – Matthew Neubert, Henley, and Michael Irvine, Triad.
Girls Basktball – Raigan Loney, Henley, and Lani Jackson, Chiloquin.
Boys wrestling – Oak Tenold, Bonanza.
Girls wrestling – Breanna Mestas, Bonanza.
Boys swimming – Wyatt Ritter, Klamath Union.
Girls swimming – Paige Orlando, Klamath Union.
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Boys – Wyatt Ritter, Klamath Union.
Girls – Raigan Loney, Henley.
Most Inspiratonal – Isaiah Franco, Klamath Union.
All-Time Winners
VARSITY CUP
MALE ATHLETE OF YEAR
2017 — Josh Hammers, Mazama.
2018 — Kyle Hadwick, Henley.
2019 — Reagan Dahle, Big Valley.
2020 — Wyatt Ritter, Klamath Union.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF YEAR
2017 — Arianna O’Connor, Henley.
2018 — Landy Williams, Mazama.
2019 — Jessica Northcutt, Henley.
2020 — Raigan Loney, Henley.
INSPIRATIONAL ATHLETE
2017 — Weston Boese, Butte Valley.
2018 — Gabi Gonzalez, Tulelake.
2019 — Kira Morrow, Henley
2020 — Isaiah Franco, Klamath Union.
FALL SPORTS
Football — 2017, Silas Sanchas, Hosanna Christian; 2018, Kyle Hadwick, Henley, and Silas Sanchas, Hosanna Christian; 2019, Jagger Hogan, Klamath Union, and A.J. Kandra, Tulelake; 2020, Tristan Lee, Mazama, and Jose Murillo, Lost Roster.
Boys Soccer — 2017, Josh Legederwood, Henley; 2018, Josh Ledgerwood, Henley; 2019, Carlos Castillo, Mazama; 2020, Micah Rasmussen, Henley.
Girls Soccer — 2017, Landy Williams, Mazama; 2018, Aspen Smith, Mazama; 2019, Sydney Hedlund, Henley; 2020, Aubrey Say, Klamath Union.
Volleyball — 2017, Whitnee Dirk, Bonanza; 2018, Kenadee Dirk, Bonanza; 2019, Jessica Northcutt, Henley, and Meredith Bush, Hosanna Christian; 2020, Ashlee Nielsen, Klamath Union, and Nevaeh Nelson, Bonanza.
Boys Cross Country — 2017, Kyle Deiter, Lakeview; 2018, Kyle Deiter, Lakeview; 2019, Ben Blake, Klamath Union; 2020, Zach Wallace, Klamath Union.
Girls Cross Country — 2017, Lily Taylor, Lakeview; 2018, Kira Morrow, Henley; 2019, Kira Morrow, Henley; 2020, Ella Villagrana, Lakeview.
WINTER SPORTS
Boys Basketball — 2017, Kyle Hadwick, Henley; 2018, Trey Lopez, Mazama, and Eli Builta, Triad; 2019, Andrew Reynolds, Henley, and Zach Hensley, Butte Valley; 2020, Matthew Neubert, Henley and Michael Irvine, Triad.
Girls Basketball — 2017, Arianna O’Connor, Henley; 2018, J’enai Hall, Mazama, and Rachel Parks, Lost River; 2019, Maddy Lease, Mazama, and Makenzie Girtman, Lost River; 2020, Raigan Loney, Henley, and Lani Jackson, Chiloquin.
Boys Swimming — 2017, J.T. Morgan, Henley; 2018, T.J. Morgan, Henley; 2019, Gordon McCreadie, Mazama; 2020, Wayatt Ritter, Klamath Union.
Girls Swimming — 2017, Kari Woodward, Klamath Union; 2018, Macy Hullman, Henley; 2019, Paige Orlando, Klamath Union; 2020, Paige Orlando, Klamath Union.
Boys wrestling — 2017, Josh Hammers, Mazama; 2018, Brayden Wright, Mazama; 2019, Mikey Sierra, Henley; 2020, Oak Tenold, Bonanza.
Girls wrestling — 2019, Breanna Mestas, Bonanza, 2020, Breanna Mestas, Bonanza.
SPRING SPORTS
Editor’s note — Because of the COVID 19 situation, all spring sports for 2020 were suspended, thus no Varsity Cup awards were made.
Baseball — 2017, J.T. Overstreet, Henley; 2018, J.T. Overstreet, Henley, and Trevor Schluter, Modoc; 2019, Blake Loney, Henley, Hayden Rasica, Henley, and Wyatt Larranaga, Modoc.
Softball — 2017, McKenna Armantrout, Henley; 2018, Kaila Mick, Henley, and Marissa Macken, Tulelake; 2019, Kaila Mick, Henley, and Morgan Pitcock, Bonanza.
Boys Golf — 2017, Craig Ronne, Klamath Union; 2018, Craig Ronne, Klamath Union; 2019, Nate Beck, Mazama.
Girls Golf — 2019, Abby Beck, Mazama.
Boys Tennis — 2017, Hayden Lam, Klamath Union; 2018, Brian Baker, Henley; 2019, Brian Baker, Henley.
Girls Tennis — 2017, Courtlyn Lam, Klamath Union; 2018, Courtlyn Lam, Klamath Union; 2019, Courtlyn Lam, Klamath Union.
Boys Track and Field — 2017, Hunter Jansen, Hosanna Christian; 2018, Darius Holmes, Klamath Union; 2019, Ben Carringer, Mazama.
Girls Track and Field — 2018, Kendra Murphy, North Lake, 2018, Kya Nelson, Hosanna Christian; 2019, Brette Graham, Lakeview.